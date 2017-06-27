News

MAFS Dean looks unrecognisable in throwback pics from his FIRST wedding
Daniel Day-Lewis' surprising career change

Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

He surprised Hollywood by revealing he was done with acting, but it’s Daniel Day-Lewis' rumoured new career that has shocked everyone.

Friends of the 60-year-old claim Daniel was waiting to find the "perfect time" to end his acting career before moving into his chosen new profession as a high-end dressmaker.

Daniel Day-Lewis confirmed last week that he was retiring after 46 years on screen. Source: Getty

Apparently, a source close to him told the New York Post that in his final movie – a top-secret film that’s set in the fashion world of 1950s London – the three-time Oscar winner plays “an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society".

“He’s so method, it takes him three years to prepare for a role,” the friend said, stating that he will stick with the profession off-screen now he’s hanging up his acting shoes.

Daniel has won three Oscars throughout his career and was the first person to ever win three Best Actor trophy's. Source: Getty

His famous method approach saw him working as a cobbler before appearing in Martin Scorsese’s 2002 film Gangs of New York, learned to speak Czech for The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988), and got around in a wheelchair to play a cerebral palsy sufferer in My Left Foot (1989).

Hollywood has been in a spin wondering what TheGangs of New York star will do next, ever since he revealed he was giving up life in front of the camera.

The star who is known for being selective over his roles, appeared in Gangs of New York in 2002. He didn't win an Oscar for this role, but he was nominated. Source: Supplied

RELATED: Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis quits acting
RELATED: Inside the insane $260k Oscars goody bag

He wowed in his role as Abraham Lincoln in the movie titled Lincoln in 2012. Source: Supplied

This wouldn’t be the first time Daniel has dabbled in the fashion world, as the movie star took a five-year break in the ‘90s to work in an Italian shoe factory.

His latest and last flick Phantom Thread is due to be released on Christmas day.

