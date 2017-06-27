Khloe Kardashian sparks pregnancy rumours

Khloe Kardashian has made no secret of the fact she wants to be a mum someday.

Now the reality star has sparked rumours that day may be here sooner than we think after she posted a very cryptic Snapchat hinting at potential parenthood.

Sharing several Polaroid photos from her recent surprise birthday party, Khloe captioned the images of her and basketball playing boyfriend Tristan Thompson with “Dad + Mom,” alongside the date.

Naturally, this sent Kardashian fans into a frenzy with many speculating Khloe and Tristan were expecting.

"Is #KhloeKardashian pregnant? Omg! Is this an announcement!?” one user wrote.

Another said: "Alright, someone needs to tell me if Khloé Kardashian is really pregnant or not. I'll cry tears of happiness".

However, it seems the happy couple who have been dating for nine months, may not be pregnant after all as TMZ has since reported it is just an affectionate term they use for one another.

“’Dad and Mom’ are just lovey dovey nicknames ... nothing more,” a source close to them told the publication.

The 33-year-old, who was celebrating her birthday over the weekend, later posted on Twitter about her hangover which also took some steam out of the baby buzz.

Khloe has openly talked about feeling clucky and even visited a fertility specialist in the finale of the last series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

