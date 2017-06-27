News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jen 'Heartbroken' Over Brad's New 'Ange Lookalike' Leading Lady
Jen tells Brad: 'Don't leave me again'

Paris Jackson is a fan of Hamish and Andy

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Paris Jackson seems to be a fan of Australia’s most loved comedy duo, Hamish and Andy.

Did Camila Cabello's Famous Friends FORGET About Her 21st Birthday!!?
2:06

Did Camila Cabello's Famous Friends FORGET About Her 21st Birthday!!?
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Karlie Kloss Left Taylor Swift's Squad to Hang Out with the Enemy, Kanye West??
2:15

Karlie Kloss Left Taylor Swift's Squad to Hang Out with the Enemy, Kanye West??
Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
2:11

Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
Patton Oswalt Brings Late Wife's Finished Book to Her Gravesite: 'You Did It, Baby'
1:07

Patton Oswalt Brings Late Wife's Finished Book to Her Gravesite: 'You Did It, Baby'
Snake found lurking in fridge
0:12

Snake found lurking in fridge
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
Fiona slams 'racist pig' David Oldfield on I'm A Celeb
0:39

Fiona slams 'racist pig' David Oldfield on I'm A Celeb
Jane Seymour Poses for Playboy at 67: 'I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger'
0:48

Jane Seymour Poses for Playboy at 67: 'I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger'
Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
1:21

Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
Blac Chyna Making BIG Money Off Breakup with Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna Making BIG Money Off Breakup with Rob Kardashian
Eastern Brown Snake Found in Family Home in Queensland, Australia
1:53

Eastern Brown Snake Found in Family Home in Queensland, Australia
 

The 19-year-old took to Twitter yesterday announcing to her 1.32 million followers that she had been binge-watching videos of the pair.

Paris Jackson has admitted she is a fan of Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Paris Jackson has admitted she is a fan of Hamish and Andy. Source: Getty

She wrote: “it’s 3am and i have work tomorrow morning and yet i still can’t stop watching hamish & andy videos (sic)”.



Hamish Blake and Andy Lee are best known for their TV and radio stints but the pair also have a popular YouTube channel, which is most likely what Paris had been watching into the early hours of the morning.

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee have a large YouTube following.

The Australian comedy duo have a large YouTube following. Source: Getty

Aussie-fever seems to have hit Paris recently as the daughter of the late Michael Jackson is on the cover for the July issue of Vogue Australia.



She admitted to the magazine that Australia is special to her, despite never having visited the country.

Paris said: “My parentals got married there so it’s for sure on my bucket list to go".

Paris Jackson wants to visit Australia.

The star has said it is on her 'bucket list' to visit Australia. Source: Instagram

RELATED: 11 facts you didn't know about Michael Jackson
RELATED: WATCH: Paris Jackson's Instagram rant

She added: “Plus Bluesfest [Byron Bay music festival] always has the grooviest set list so maybe one year I’ll hit it up".

You’re welcome any time, Paris!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top