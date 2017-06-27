Paris Jackson is a fan of Hamish and Andy

Paris Jackson seems to be a fan of Australia’s most loved comedy duo, Hamish and Andy.

The 19-year-old took to Twitter yesterday announcing to her 1.32 million followers that she had been binge-watching videos of the pair.

She wrote: “it’s 3am and i have work tomorrow morning and yet i still can’t stop watching hamish & andy videos (sic)”.

it's 3am and i have work tomorrow morning and yet i still can't stop watching hamish & andy videos — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 26, 2017

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee are best known for their TV and radio stints but the pair also have a popular YouTube channel, which is most likely what Paris had been watching into the early hours of the morning.

Aussie-fever seems to have hit Paris recently as the daughter of the late Michael Jackson is on the cover for the July issue of Vogue Australia.

She admitted to the magazine that Australia is special to her, despite never having visited the country.

Paris said: “My parentals got married there so it’s for sure on my bucket list to go".

She added: “Plus Bluesfest [Byron Bay music festival] always has the grooviest set list so maybe one year I’ll hit it up".

You’re welcome any time, Paris!

