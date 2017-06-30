Scott Disick 'doubting' he is Reign's father

He is father to three gorgeous children with his long-term ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, but reports have surfaced that Scott Disick may be doubting whether he is actually the biological dad of Reign, the youngest of the Disick kids.

OK! has recently published claims that the reality star thinks that his two-year-old son may not be his, pointing out that Scott is rarely seen out with Reign, just Mason, 7, and four-year-old Penelope.

The magazine claims that the reality star's apparent reluctance to spend time with his youngest son are because of Scott’s deep-rooted beliefs that he is not his father.

An insider told the publication: “I think he may have come to the wild conclusion that Kourtney had a secret affair behind his back – and that Reign is not his own son! That could explain why Scott is hardly ever seen with him.”

The outlet backs up this claim saying that Kourtney and Scott were on “shaky ground” around the time the 38-year-old fell pregnant in 2014. The friend also adds that Scott was largely absent at the time.

However, the magazine also claims Scott’s representatives have heavily denied such claims saying they are “nonsense”.

And judging from the pics we've seen of little Reign, the resemblance between him and Scott is pretty obvious!

