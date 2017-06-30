News

MAFS Dean looks unrecognisable in throwback pics from his FIRST wedding
You won't BELIEVE what Dean from MAFS used to look like

Scott Disick 'doubting' he is Reign's father

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

He is father to three gorgeous children with his long-term ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, but reports have surfaced that Scott Disick may be doubting whether he is actually the biological dad of Reign, the youngest of the Disick kids.

OK! has recently published claims that the reality star thinks that his two-year-old son may not be his, pointing out that Scott is rarely seen out with Reign, just Mason, 7, and four-year-old Penelope.

Reports have emerged that Scott Disick has been 'doubting' the paternity of his youngest son, Reign, with Kourtney Kardashian

Reports have emerged that Scott Disick has been 'doubting' the paternity of his youngest son. Source: Getty

Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to Scott Disick's youngest son, Reign in 2014.

Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to Reign in 2014. Source: Getty

The magazine claims that the reality star's apparent reluctance to spend time with his youngest son are because of Scott’s deep-rooted beliefs that he is not his father.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were in an on-off relationship for years but finally called it quits in December last year.

Kourtney and Scott were in an on-off relationship for years but finally called it quits in December last year. Source: Getty

An insider told the publication: “I think he may have come to the wild conclusion that Kourtney had a secret affair behind his back – and that Reign is not his own son! That could explain why Scott is hardly ever seen with him.”

Scott Disick apparently spends more time with Mason and Penelope.

OK! magazine claims Scott spends a lot more time with Mason and Penelope. Source: Getty

The outlet backs up this claim saying that Kourtney and Scott were on “shaky ground” around the time the 38-year-old fell pregnant in 2014. The friend also adds that Scott was largely absent at the time.

RELATED: Furious Scott is plotting a Kardashians 'takedown'
RELATED: Scott Disick gets cosy with topless model Ruairi Luke

However, the magazine also claims Scott’s representatives have heavily denied such claims saying they are “nonsense”.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram with her three children with Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The three gorgeous Disick children look so alike, though! Source: Instagram

And judging from the pics we've seen of little Reign, the resemblance between him and Scott is pretty obvious!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

