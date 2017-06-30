Charmed stars to reunite after decades-long feud

Fans of the late-90s hit show Charmed are cheering today, with the news that two of the series’ witchy Halliwell sisters are finally ending their long-running feud. See Alyssa Milano talk about it below!

Charmed stars end bitter decades-long feud

Shannen Doherty, who played eldest sister Prue Halliwell and Alyssa, who played youngest sis Phoebe, famously fell out on the set of the classic series, which premiered in 1998.

In fact, Shannen abruptly departed at the end of Season Three which aired in 2000-2001, with her departure heavily rumoured to be because of tension with Alyssa.

But in a new interview with E!, Alyssa has revealed that the pair have taken steps to mend their relationship – and have even planned a catch up!

When E! presenter Justin Sylvester asked about the feud, Alyssa said: “Shannen and I talk a lot on Twitter via DM, and I actually spoke to her two or three days ago…and we decided that we’re going to get together.”

As the panel dissolved into excited gasps, the 44-year-old shouted over them: “That date has not been set yet!”

“I think we’re just at ages now where what happened…a long time ago, is no longer relevant,” the actress explained, before going on to address 46-year-old Shannen's recent battle with breast cancer, which is now in remission.

“What she has gone through, and motherhood in my life, it just changes people. I’m so happy that she is feeling well and I prayed for her every day that she would feel well and I can’t wait to see her.”

And we can’t wait to see photo evidence that this little reunion is actually happening!

Alyssa previously opened up about the beef on Watch What Happens Live in 2013, saying: "I can tell you that we were on the air with her for three years and there were definitely some rough days. Holly [Marie Combs, who played middle sister Piper] and Shannen were best friends for like 10 years before the show started so it was very much sort of like high school.”

“I would hope that in our thirties it wouldn't feel like that anymore,” she added. “But it was the best job I've ever had in my life and certainly a learning experience.”

Wonder if Holly will act as a buffer for the pair when they finally reunite?

After all, the Power of Three will set them free!

