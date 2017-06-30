Kaia Gerber sparks backlash over 'revealing' photo

Cindy Crawford is one of the most successful supermodels in the world and her genetically-blessed daughter Kaia Gerber is looking to make her stamp in the world of modelling too.

But, the 15-year-old recently received some online backlash after posting what some followers deemed a “revealing” photo on Instagram.

Kaia posted a mirror selfie of herself in a bathrobe with her bare shoulders showing.

The model seemed to be in a full-face of make up and perhaps just snapped a quick selfie between shoots.

Some commenters on the post believe Kaia was “too young” to be taking such a “suggestive” photo.

However, others stuck up for the teen saying she was “beautiful” and called her “empowering”.

Kaia has been signed to IMG models since she was 13 years old and last year she landed her first big campaign as the face of Marc Jacobs beauty for New York Fashion Week.

Her supermodel mother previously opened up in an interview with The Edit in 2015 about her worries for daughter going into the industry.

Cindy said: “Today models are expected to be so tiny, and I worry about that for her, because that was never my natural body type and I don’t think it’ll be hers either.”

“Still, I’ll say to her, ‘Enjoy carbs while you can!’ Kaia’s blossoming into such a beautiful young woman and I really want to let her shine,” the 51-year-old admitted.

Well, it looks like her loving mother’s wishes are coming true!

