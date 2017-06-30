News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV

Kaia Gerber sparks backlash over 'revealing' photo

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Cindy Crawford is one of the most successful supermodels in the world and her genetically-blessed daughter Kaia Gerber is looking to make her stamp in the world of modelling too.

Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid Face Off With Same Jackie O Runway Look
1:43

Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid Face Off With Same Jackie O Runway Look
Presley Gerber Pays Permanent Tribute to Sister Kaia Gerber with a Tattoo of Her Name
1:03

Presley Gerber Pays Permanent Tribute to Sister Kaia Gerber with a Tattoo of Her Name
Santa George Clooney? Rande Gerber Claims Actor Gifted His 14 Closest Friends $1 Million Each
1:38

Santa George Clooney? Rande Gerber Claims Actor Gifted His 14 Closest Friends $1 Million Each
Baby Lamb Relaxes With Kittens
0:43

Baby Lamb Relaxes With Kittens
Carlito Olivero Seeks the Truth with &quot;I Need To Know&quot; - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
5:06

Carlito Olivero Seeks the Truth with "I Need To Know" - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony & Alex Rodriguez Join Forces For Star-Studded Benefit Concert Aiding Puerto Rico
1:42

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony & Alex Rodriguez Join Forces For Star-Studded Benefit Concert Aiding Puerto Rico
The 7 Priciest Handbags in the World
1:06

The 7 Priciest Handbags in the World
Lamb Struggles Through Cat Door, Thinks He's a Kitten
0:37

Lamb Struggles Through Cat Door, Thinks He's a Kitten
Celebrity Kids Were Everywhere at Fashion Week
1:42

Celebrity Kids Were Everywhere at Fashion Week
Kaia Gerber Looks Exactly Like Mom Cindy Crawford On Cover
1:11

Kaia Gerber Looks Exactly Like Mom Cindy Crawford On Cover
Would Kendall Jenner, Bella &amp; Gigi Hadid Be Supermodels WITHOUT Their Families? -JS
7:18

Would Kendall Jenner, Bella & Gigi Hadid Be Supermodels WITHOUT Their Families? -JS
Kaia Gerber is the NEW Gigi Hadid!?
2:02

Kaia Gerber is the NEW Gigi Hadid!?
 

But, the 15-year-old recently received some online backlash after posting what some followers deemed a “revealing” photo on Instagram.

Kaia Gerber has received some backlash from a 'revealing' photo she posted on Instagram.

Kaia Gerber received some backlash from this photo she posted on Instagram. Source: Instagram

Kaia posted a mirror selfie of herself in a bathrobe with her bare shoulders showing.

The model seemed to be in a full-face of make up and perhaps just snapped a quick selfie between shoots.

Some commenters on the post believe Kaia was “too young” to be taking such a “suggestive” photo.

Some commenters thought she was 'too young' to be posting this type of photo. Source: Instagram

However, others stuck up for the teen saying she was “beautiful” and called her “empowering”.

Kaia has been signed to IMG models since she was 13 years old and last year she landed her first big campaign as the face of Marc Jacobs beauty for New York Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber is trying to make her mark in the fashion industry like her mother Cindy Crawford.

Kaia is trying to make her mark in the modelling industry like her mother. Source: Getty

Her supermodel mother previously opened up in an interview with The Edit in 2015 about her worries for daughter going into the industry.

Cindy said: “Today models are expected to be so tiny, and I worry about that for her, because that was never my natural body type and I don’t think it’ll be hers either.”

Kaia is the spitting image of her mother, Cindy. Source: Getty

RELATED: Genetically-blessed celebrity kids
RELATED: Cindy Crawford lands in Sydney

“Still, I’ll say to her, ‘Enjoy carbs while you can!’ Kaia’s blossoming into such a beautiful young woman and I really want to let her shine,” the 51-year-old admitted.

Well, it looks like her loving mother’s wishes are coming true!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top