News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bachelor in Paradise's Mack says Leah getting played is 'karma'
Bachie in Paradise's Mack: Leah being played is 'karma'

Sir Philip Green’s daughter Chloe spotted kissing 'hot felon' Jeremy Meeks

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Topshop owner Sir Philip Green’s daughter, Chloe, has been spotted kissing former gang member Jeremy Meeks while holidaying together.

Nicki Minaj PREGNANT with Nas' Baby!!?
1:27

Nicki Minaj PREGNANT with Nas' Baby!!?
Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
1:55

Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Some Like It Hot (1959)
2:20

Some Like It Hot (1959)
Nicki Minaj Has BEST Reaction To Drake Flirting With Vanessa Hudgens At 2017 Bil
2:00

Nicki Minaj Has BEST Reaction To Drake Flirting With Vanessa Hudgens At 2017 Bil
Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
2:07

Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
Nicki Minaj Throws Shade at Vanessa Hudgens during Drake’s acceptance speech
1:25

Nicki Minaj Throws Shade at Vanessa Hudgens during Drake’s acceptance speech
Nicki Minaj ROBBED Of Over $200K At Beverly Hills Mansion - Sends Beyonce Congra
1:21

Nicki Minaj ROBBED Of Over $200K At Beverly Hills Mansion - Sends Beyonce Congra
Pop Icon And Sexy Rapper Nicki Minaj Joins 'Barbershop: The Next Cut'
1:45

Pop Icon And Sexy Rapper Nicki Minaj Joins 'Barbershop: The Next Cut'
Charlize Theron Dons a Bra as a Top to ‘Atomic Blonde’ Movie Premiere
1:06

Charlize Theron Dons a Bra as a Top to ‘Atomic Blonde’ Movie Premiere
Be goes Ga Ga for the Grammys
1:51

Be goes Ga Ga for the Grammys
Nicki Minaj REUNITES With Drake & Lil Wayne After Meek Mill Split
0:57

Nicki Minaj REUNITES With Drake & Lil Wayne After Meek Mill Split
 

The pair were pictured pashing on a superyacht just off the coast of Turkey together.

Chloe Green has been spotted kissing 'hot felon' Jeremy Meeks.

Chloe Green has been spotted kissing 'hot felon' Jeremy Meeks. Source: Getty

Chloe has previously dated J.Lo's ex Marc Anthony. Source: Instagram

Jeremy was previously labelled the “world’s hottest felon” after his mugshot went viral in 2014, which resulted in him landing a modelling contract after his release in 2016.

A source told The Sun: “Chloe seems quite taken with Jeremy, and who can blame her?”

Jeremy posted this photo on Instagram, without Chloe, while in Turkey. Source: Instagram

“He’s seen as one of the sexiest guys on the celebrity social circuit and has a story or two to tell about his colourful life,” the source added.

What Chloe’s dad will think of the relationship is another story, and Jeremy seems comes with a lot of baggage.

The 33-year-old is a former gang member and landed up in prison after being convicted for possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

Chloe's dad, Sir Philip Green, is apparently "very protective" of her and may not be pleased she is may be ex-felon Jeremy. Source: Getty

Jeremy is also currently married to Melissa Meeks, his wife of eight years.

The source also told the publication that Chloe’s billionare dad is “very protective” of her “and will likely be concerned his daughter is getting close to a married former gangster”.

After it surfaced Jeremy was with Chloe, his wife reportedly started posting about heartbreak and lost love on Instagram.

Chloe posted this photo of the pair and a friend on Instagram. Source: Instagram

RELATED: 'Hot felon' Jeremy Meeks turns heads at Cannes
RELATED: Hot felon's sweet family pics

Chloe also posted on a photo on Instagram with Jeremy captioned saying: “Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate (sic)”.

The pair reportedly met at the annual Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top