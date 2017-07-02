Sir Philip Green’s daughter Chloe spotted kissing 'hot felon' Jeremy Meeks

Topshop owner Sir Philip Green’s daughter, Chloe, has been spotted kissing former gang member Jeremy Meeks while holidaying together.

The pair were pictured pashing on a superyacht just off the coast of Turkey together.

Jeremy was previously labelled the “world’s hottest felon” after his mugshot went viral in 2014, which resulted in him landing a modelling contract after his release in 2016.

A source told The Sun: “Chloe seems quite taken with Jeremy, and who can blame her?”

“He’s seen as one of the sexiest guys on the celebrity social circuit and has a story or two to tell about his colourful life,” the source added.

What Chloe’s dad will think of the relationship is another story, and Jeremy seems comes with a lot of baggage.

The 33-year-old is a former gang member and landed up in prison after being convicted for possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

Jeremy is also currently married to Melissa Meeks, his wife of eight years.

The source also told the publication that Chloe’s billionare dad is “very protective” of her “and will likely be concerned his daughter is getting close to a married former gangster”.

After it surfaced Jeremy was with Chloe, his wife reportedly started posting about heartbreak and lost love on Instagram.

Chloe also posted on a photo on Instagram with Jeremy captioned saying: “Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate (sic)”.

The pair reportedly met at the annual Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

