Kris and Caitlyn end feud ‘to make more money’

They've been at war for months but it seems Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner are willing to wave the white flag in order to make more cash!

The pair were married for 23 years until their divorce in 2015 and initially appeared to be on good terms.

But their relationship took a sour turn when Caitlyn’s memoir was released earlier this year.

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, claimed in her book, The Secrets Of My Life, that her ex-wife knew all along about her gender identity issues, which Kris has strongly denied.

However, the 61-year-old Kardashian matriarch is ready to put everything that’s happened behind her for this new project.

According to RadarOnline the pair are ready to bury the hatchet'' with ''Caitlyn seeking out Kris' help for a new reality show.

According to a source: “Caitlyn has been encouraged to pitch the show to Bravo and E! and she wants the process to go smoothly.”

The insider also said: “She knows that Kris could be a huge asset and they both have clauses that they will not slander one another.”

“Any inclusion of Kris and her family in the show could be very lucrative for both parties,” the source added.

The pair could make a few million here or there so why not let bygones be bygones!

