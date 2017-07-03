News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kylie Minogue 'very happy' being single
Kylie Minogue 'very happy' being single

Kris and Caitlyn end feud ‘to make more money’

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

They've been at war for months but it seems Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner are willing to wave the white flag in order to make more cash!

Bird Flies Into Glass Window
0:20

Bird Flies Into Glass Window
Caitlyn Jenner Still Calls the Kardashian Sisters HER Children
2:12

Caitlyn Jenner Still Calls the Kardashian Sisters HER Children
Kris Jenner CLAIMS Scott Disick Is Stormi’s Father? Taylor Swift FEUDING With Je
12:07

Kris Jenner CLAIMS Scott Disick Is Stormi’s Father? Taylor Swift FEUDING With Je
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
1:31

Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
2:23

Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
6:24

Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
Kendall Jenner Fans FREAK OUT Over Her Feet in Nude Instagram Photo
1:40

Kendall Jenner Fans FREAK OUT Over Her Feet in Nude Instagram Photo
Brave couple plunges into icy Cornish seas as "Beast from the East" nears
0:25

Brave couple plunges into icy Cornish seas as "Beast from the East" nears
 

The pair were married for 23 years until their divorce in 2015 and initially appeared to be on good terms.

But their relationship took a sour turn when Caitlyn’s memoir was released earlier this year.

Caitlyn and Kris are reportedly ready to put their feud behind them to make more money.

Caitlyn and Kris are reportedly ready to put their feud behind them to make more money. Source: Getty

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, claimed in her book, The Secrets Of My Life, that her ex-wife knew all along about her gender identity issues, which Kris has strongly denied.

However, the 61-year-old Kardashian matriarch is ready to put everything that’s happened behind her for this new project.

Caitlyn Jenner wants her ex-wife's help for a new show. Source: Getty

According to RadarOnline the pair are ready to bury the hatchet'' with ''Caitlyn seeking out Kris' help for a new reality show.

According to a source: “Caitlyn has been encouraged to pitch the show to Bravo and E! and she wants the process to go smoothly.”

The insider also said: “She knows that Kris could be a huge asset and they both have clauses that they will not slander one another.”

Kris is reportedly willing to put everything behind her. Source: Getty

“Any inclusion of Kris and her family in the show could be very lucrative for both parties,” the source added.

RELATED: The Kardashians 'fake' home goes on the market for $12m
RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner needs to ‘grow up’ says Kim K

The pair could make a few million here or there so why not let bygones be bygones!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top