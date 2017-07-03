News

Ange’s son 'begging her' to find a new man

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s been nearly 10 months since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their split and according to at least one member of the Jolie-Pitt clan, it’s time to move on!

According to new reports from RadarOnline, the former couple’s eldest son Maddox, 15, is reportedly keen for his 42-year-old mother to date again.

Maddox (pictured with his mum in London earlier this year) wants Ange to find a new man. Source: Splash

“Angie is the first to say she’s married to her kids right now, but Maddox has urged her to move on and meet a nice guy whenever she is ready,” a source told the outlet.

Brad, 53, and Ange have six kids together – 15-year-old Maddox as well as Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Now that Brad's out of the picture, Maddox (with his parents in 2013) thinks his mum needs to meet "a nice guy". Source: Getty

And the insider claims that if Ange is going to listen to any of her brood’s advice, it’s Maddox!

“He and Angie have an incredibly close relationship, she treats him like an equal in most if not all respects,” the source says.

Ange and Maddox (in 2005) are incredibly close. Source: Getty

RadarOnline claims that the reason for Maddox’s wish for his mum is because he’s ‘the man of the house’ now that dad Brad is out of the picture.

“He’s been supervising the nannies, telling them what time the other kids go to bed and what to cook them for dinner,” the insider reveals.

Maddox (with Brad and Angelina in 2008) is the man of the house now. Source: Getty

No wonder he’s keen to have another adult around to help out!

RELATED: Staff share details of Brad's 'mid-air clash with son'
RELATED: Brad's 'soul-searching' European holiday

Brad and Maddox have been on tense terms ever since a mid-air altercation between the pair allegedly occured in mid-September on a private plane, which prompted Ange to file for divorce just a week later.

But recently Brad has attempted to mend his relationship with Maddox and was reportedly even able to catch up with all six of his kids on his recent trip to London.

