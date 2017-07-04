News

MKR's Tully Vella welcomes first child

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Fabulous dishes weren’t the only thing Sarah “Tully” Vella was cooking up on the most recent season of My Kitchen Rules.

In fact, in one of the later episodes, the contestant, who appeared on the show with her best friend Della Whearty, revealed she had a bun in the oven!

Tully appeared on MKR this year with her best friend Della (left). Source: Instagram

And now Tully, 30, has finally welcomed her first child – daughter Margot Jo, who was named by her dad Kurt.

BFF Della helped Tully celebrate her baby shower last month. Source: Instagram

Tully took to Instagram to announce the happy news, posting a sweet family snap with the caption: “A sweet little chick pea was born on Friday night… And Mum and Dad are very proud and high on love drugs.”

Tully took to Instagram to announce her happy news. Source: Instagram

Who Magazine reports that Margot arrived early but is in perfect health, with Brisbane nurse Tullly telling the publication that her husband “chose the name 'Margot' because he thinks it's a pretty name and he knows some good Margots.”

Husband Kurt picked little Margot's name. Source: Instagram

“We chose the ‘Jo’ for her middle name because that was my mum’s shortened name,” she continued.

“She passed away when I was 11 and would have been a very groovy grandmother.”

Big congrats to Tully and Kurt.

