Chloe causes controversy with new pic

But Chloe Lattanzi has sparked fury amongst her followers once again after she shared a new snap of herself using a sunbed.

Chloe Lattanzi using a sunbed

Chloe Lattanzi has sparked more controversy with this photo of her using a sunbed. Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram the singer/actress posted a photo of herself in a black bikini, lounging back on a solarium captioned “I like indoor sun.”

Concerned fans were quick to criticise the post, accusing the 31-year-old of "promoting" skin cancer.

The actress/singer shows off her figure on social media frequently. Source: Instagram

“Happy Melanoma for tanning bed users!” one posted.

While another simply said: “Tanning bed noooo!!!”

Sunbeds have been banned in Australia since 2014 because of the link between use and skin cancer. But US laws on using the beauty treament are more flexible.

Chloe Lattanzi taking a selfie

The marijuana farmer is no stranger to controversy with followers regularly expressing concern over her 'skinny' figure. Source: Instagram

Feisty Chloe was quick to defend herself against the backlash, telling the trolls she “never tans.”

“It's my first time, for a photo shoot,” she told one commenter. “I can't have spray tan rubbing off on clothes.”

Her sharp tongue was also quick to whip those who left nasty remarks.

Chloe Lattanzi wearing cap

She's definitely not shy. Source: Instagram

“I don't get people like you. Please go away,” she told one troll.

In another comment, she said: “Shame on you dude for judging me. Omg get a f**king life bro.”

The daughter of Olivia Newton-John – who is currently battling breast cancer for the second time – is no stranger to controversy.

Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe

Chloe is Olivia Newton-John's daughter and the two are incredibly close. Source: Getty

RELATED: Chloe slammed for 'unhealthy' Instagram post
RELATED: Changing face of Chloe Lattanzi

Chloe Lattanzi appearing to smoke a cigarette

Fans also criticised this shot of Chloe, that she initially deleted after the backlash but later re-posted. Source: Instagram

Last month Chloe posted a picture of herself smoking what looked like a cigarette and fans regularly express concern over her slender figure in her photos.

She also recently moved to Oregon with her fiancé James Driskell to start a marijuana farming business.

Wantmore celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

