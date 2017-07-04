Chloe causes controversy with new pic

She loves to share her life on social media.

But Chloe Lattanzi has sparked fury amongst her followers once again after she shared a new snap of herself using a sunbed.

Taking to Instagram the singer/actress posted a photo of herself in a black bikini, lounging back on a solarium captioned “I like indoor sun.”

Concerned fans were quick to criticise the post, accusing the 31-year-old of "promoting" skin cancer.

“Happy Melanoma for tanning bed users!” one posted.

While another simply said: “Tanning bed noooo!!!”

Sunbeds have been banned in Australia since 2014 because of the link between use and skin cancer. But US laws on using the beauty treament are more flexible.

Feisty Chloe was quick to defend herself against the backlash, telling the trolls she “never tans.”

“It's my first time, for a photo shoot,” she told one commenter. “I can't have spray tan rubbing off on clothes.”

Her sharp tongue was also quick to whip those who left nasty remarks.

“I don't get people like you. Please go away,” she told one troll.

In another comment, she said: “Shame on you dude for judging me. Omg get a f**king life bro.”

The daughter of Olivia Newton-John – who is currently battling breast cancer for the second time – is no stranger to controversy.

Last month Chloe posted a picture of herself smoking what looked like a cigarette and fans regularly express concern over her slender figure in her photos.

She also recently moved to Oregon with her fiancé James Driskell to start a marijuana farming business.

