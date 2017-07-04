Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has announced plans to record with her arch enemy Azealia Banks.

Iggy and Azealia ditch feud for duet

Iggy took to Snapchat earlier today to drop the bombshell with followers about the controversial partnership.

“Public service announcement. Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating,” she said.

The 28-year-old has been locked in a bitter feud with the American performer for years, so news of the collaboration for her upcoming album Digital Distortion has shocked fans.

Their long running battle began when Banks slammed Iggy for appearing on the front cover of a well respected hip-hop magazine in 2012.

Since then, there have been countless blows, with Banks even stating she wished her rival would “die.”

So it’s understandable the news didn’t go down too well with many of her shocked fans.

I mean, she made your life hell... now you're going to help her? Gahhh. — Grant Norgan (@GrantNorgan) July 3, 2017

Iggy Azalea is paying someone who told her to kill herself to be on her album

IcoNIC 😩👋🏼 — dumb ass (@ZILLlON) July 3, 2017

Banks has arguably become better known for her digital tirades than her music over the years, with one attack getting her suspended from Twitter.

However hip-hop artist Iggy insists the union is a good thing.

“I don’t expect you guys to understand why I would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope I die,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, I’m here for it.”

News of their plans to finally bury the hatchet first emerged when Iggy shared a lengthy note about Banks last month, stating she wanted to “move past trivial beef”.

Fans couldn’t believe it when Banks re-grammed the post, appearing to let go of her grudge.

RELATED: Azealia Banks launches Twitter tirade against Iggy Azalea

RELATED: Iggy joins the Bonds 100th birthday party

Though Banks has yet to officially comment (probs because she's not on Twitter), it seems their freshly formed friendship is legit.

We'll just have to wait and see if it lasts.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram