Dan Ewing slammed by ex

Dan Ewing’s ex-wife Marni Little has hit back at the actor, slamming him for an Instagram post in which she believes he “ridiculed” her attempt to give up alcohol for the Dry July charity campaign.

Taking to Instagram the mother-of-one, whose split from former Home And Away star Dan was confirmed in 2016, said “a year ago I'd be too scared to go up against a bully like Dan”, but now she’s ready to speak out.

Then writing on her new blog, she said: “I was actually really surprised today to receive a message from a friend that not only had my blog been ridiculed by my ex-husband, but also my attempt to give up alcohol for July to better myself and raise money for charity…”

“The weirdest thing was that it was unprovoked and unexpected. But bullying often comes at you like that," she added.

Marni included an Instagram post shared by Dan, which has since been deleted, which showed him and new girlfriend Kat Risteska enjoying some alcoholic beverages by the beach, along with the caption, “When in Croatia #dryjuly #bloglife #maybenextyear”.

Dry July involves participants giving up alcohol consumption throughout July, while raising funds for people affected by cancer.

Dan and Marni tied the knot back in December 2012, before welcoming son Archer in September 2014.

Dan and Marni split in December 2015, with the actor confirming the breakup last year.

He is now dating former SoYou Think You Can Dance contestant Kat Risteska.

