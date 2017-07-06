News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jen 'Heartbroken' Over Brad's New 'Ange Lookalike' Leading Lady
Jen tells Brad: 'Don't leave me again'

Chyna 'considers legal action' after Rob leaks explicit photos

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Rob Kardashian raised eyebrows when he allegedly shared some explicit snaps of ex Blac Chyna on social media, and it seems the reality star's actions have caught up with him.

Khloe Kardashian UNVEILS New Line Of DENIM THONGS! | Trending Topics
6:08

Khloe Kardashian UNVEILS New Line Of DENIM THONGS! | Trending Topics
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Battling Social Anxiety
2:12

Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Battling Social Anxiety
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
1:55

Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
8:51

Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Kendall Jenner and Rob's Body Image Issues on 'Revenge Body'
1:53

Khloe Kardashian Discusses Kendall Jenner and Rob's Body Image Issues on 'Revenge Body'
Caitlyn Jenner Trying to Reunite with Kylie &amp; the Kardashians, Blac Chyna's Sex Tape Scandal -MOTW
6:56

Caitlyn Jenner Trying to Reunite with Kylie & the Kardashians, Blac Chyna's Sex Tape Scandal -MOTW
‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
5:16

‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
Kylie Jenner's Top 5 Snapchat Moments
2:32

Kylie Jenner's Top 5 Snapchat Moments
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Fighting After Their Jamaica Trip? | Hollywoodlife
3:11

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Fighting After Their Jamaica Trip? | Hollywoodlife
Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
1:30

Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
 

According to new reports, Chyna's attorney Walter Mosley is considering which legal action can be taken against Rob.

"I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,' Mosley said in a statement provided to People magazine.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna's lawyers are looking into what action can be taken against Rob Kardashian after he shared explicit photos of her. Source: Getty

Other high-profile lawyers have weighed in on what the legal ramifications could be for the 30-year-old, who shares a daughter Dream with Chyna.

Beverly Hills lawyer Adam Michael Sacks told Radar Online that time behind bars is a possibility.

“Rob can face criminal charges and can go to jail,” he said.

Rob aired his and Chyna's dirty laundry online. Source: Getty

“This would be a misdemeanor case of up to a year, since the photos were really egregious," he continued, before adding, "However, since he took down the photos, he is mitigating the damages".

Rob and Chyna's home state of California has a series of revenge porn laws, with a state website dedicated to cyber exploitation defining the crime as "the non-consensual distribution and publication of intimate photos or videos. … These photos or videos are then posted on websites or sold for profit to humiliate, degrade, harass, physically endanger, or extort the victim."

Rob sent social media into overdrive when he took to Instagram and Twitter, slamming his former fiancé and alleging she was cheating on him in their marital bed.

Rob shared texts between him and Chyna. Source: Instagram

Rob shared a series of text messages between himself and his baby mama on Instagram, claiming only days ago he and Blac were talking about being together, until he found out she had been unfaithful.

In the explict posts, Rob called out the 29-year-old saying: "This was just yesterday again this girl is f****** way too many fools at the same time I just can't no more. But you all hit up Chyna lol".

Going into detail about the increaingly messy situation, Rob claimed he found out Chyna had slept with "3 guys in 3 days in the same bed" and while their eight-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, was in the same house.

The reality star shared this screengrab of Chyna with another man. Source: Instagram

Seemingly having more to say, Rob continued to upload more screenshots, ranting bizarrely that he had bought Chyna "250K of jewellery" this week and that she had sent him a video of herself and another man in bed.

Rob also uploaded a screengrab of the video, writing: "This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewellery yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care."

Rob continued his bizarre rant. Source: Instagram

Rob claimed this was one of the gentlemen that had been with Chyna. Source: Instagram

Rob didn't hold back. Source: Instagram

Rob's Instagram account was shut down after he then proceeded to upload explict photos of Chyna, saying she had sent him a series of nudes.

Not finished, Rob took his rant to Twitter, dragging youngest sister Kylie Jenner into the drama, saying Chyna only had a baby with him as retaliation to ex Tyga, whom she shares son King with, and who dated Kylie.

After his Instagram page was shut down Rob took the rant to Twitter. Source: Twitter

"We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that's happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out. Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same (sic)," Rob tweeted.

Rob also claimed the reason for Chyna's incredible post-baby body was due to surgery which he paid for on their anniversary.

"But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after have a baby girl who is only a few months," he added.

Rob claims he paid for Chyna to have weight loss surgery. Source: Instagram

Chyna showed off the jewellery on Snapchat. Source: Snapchat

I think we can assume Rob and Chyna are over now. Or are they? Maybe. Maybe not. Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: Are Rob and Chyna back together?
RELATED: Blac takes daughter: 'I'm done with Rob'

Chyna has since spoken out against Rob, taking to Snapchat to "taunt" her ex and flash the thousands of dollars worth of jewellery and making her own claims about their relationship.

"Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!! U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian. The light will come to the light," she wrote.

Us either Thomas. Source: Instagram

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top