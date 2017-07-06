Chyna 'considers legal action' after Rob leaks explicit photos

Rob Kardashian raised eyebrows when he allegedly shared some explicit snaps of ex Blac Chyna on social media, and it seems the reality star's actions have caught up with him.

According to new reports, Chyna's attorney Walter Mosley is considering which legal action can be taken against Rob.

"I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,' Mosley said in a statement provided to People magazine.

Other high-profile lawyers have weighed in on what the legal ramifications could be for the 30-year-old, who shares a daughter Dream with Chyna.

Beverly Hills lawyer Adam Michael Sacks told Radar Online that time behind bars is a possibility.

“Rob can face criminal charges and can go to jail,” he said.

“This would be a misdemeanor case of up to a year, since the photos were really egregious," he continued, before adding, "However, since he took down the photos, he is mitigating the damages".

Rob and Chyna's home state of California has a series of revenge porn laws, with a state website dedicated to cyber exploitation defining the crime as "the non-consensual distribution and publication of intimate photos or videos. … These photos or videos are then posted on websites or sold for profit to humiliate, degrade, harass, physically endanger, or extort the victim."

Rob sent social media into overdrive when he took to Instagram and Twitter, slamming his former fiancé and alleging she was cheating on him in their marital bed.

Rob shared a series of text messages between himself and his baby mama on Instagram, claiming only days ago he and Blac were talking about being together, until he found out she had been unfaithful.

In the explict posts, Rob called out the 29-year-old saying: "This was just yesterday again this girl is f****** way too many fools at the same time I just can't no more. But you all hit up Chyna lol".

Going into detail about the increaingly messy situation, Rob claimed he found out Chyna had slept with "3 guys in 3 days in the same bed" and while their eight-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, was in the same house.

Seemingly having more to say, Rob continued to upload more screenshots, ranting bizarrely that he had bought Chyna "250K of jewellery" this week and that she had sent him a video of herself and another man in bed.

Rob also uploaded a screengrab of the video, writing: "This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewellery yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care."

Rob's Instagram account was shut down after he then proceeded to upload explict photos of Chyna, saying she had sent him a series of nudes.

Not finished, Rob took his rant to Twitter, dragging youngest sister Kylie Jenner into the drama, saying Chyna only had a baby with him as retaliation to ex Tyga, whom she shares son King with, and who dated Kylie.

"We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that's happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out. Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same (sic)," Rob tweeted.

Rob also claimed the reason for Chyna's incredible post-baby body was due to surgery which he paid for on their anniversary.

"But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after have a baby girl who is only a few months," he added.

Chyna has since spoken out against Rob, taking to Snapchat to "taunt" her ex and flash the thousands of dollars worth of jewellery and making her own claims about their relationship.

"Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!! U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian. The light will come to the light," she wrote.

