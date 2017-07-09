WATCH: Sophie Monk films red-hot Bachelorette promo

Ever since she was announced as the next Bachelorette back in April, we’ve been hanging out to see her series kick off. Sorry Matty J, we’re even more excited about Sophie than you!

With an airdate yet to be confirmed, all we can do is try to spot Sophie around town as she films the show. And we were in luck as some eagle-eyed genius caught Sophie on camera filming the promo for her Bachelorette series in the swanky Sydney suburb of Double Bay.

Sophie is seen in a red-hot form-fitting gown, showing off her stunning figure with diamonds accentuating her décolletage.

Her blonde locks are gathered in an elegant chignon, with her blue eyes framed by smoky eye makeup.

The whole look is totally stunning – these lucky suitors aren’t going to know what hit them!

We see Sophie emerging from a shop before strolling along the street with a troupe of dancers and other “couples” following her.

Even Pedro from KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show is on hand to deliver a bunch of red love heart-shaped balloons.

Sophie looked happy and relaxed during the shoot – perhaps she has met Mr Right already?

The 37-year-old opened up to Sydney Confidential about her experiences filming the show, revealing: “I have been lucky enough to spend quality time with some amazing men so far.”

"The dates have sometimes taken me out of my comfort zone but knowing one of these great men could be my forever person makes it all worthwhile," she added.

We can’t wait to see more!

