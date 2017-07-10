News

Kylie Minogue 'very happy' being single
Did Kylie Jenner get a boob job?

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

Kylie Jenner has sparked new rumours she’s undergone a breast enhancement after posting a very provocative photo on Instagram.

In the snap, the 19-year-old is perched at the edge of her bed with only a strategically placed towel to protect her modesty.

Kylie Jenner posted this provocative snap to Instagram sparking rumours she's undergone a boob job. Source: Instagram

The make-up maven’s face is framed by her new bright red hair (likely one of her many wigs) and one of Instagram’s new puppy filters.

She captioned the snap with a simple cherry emoji.

But it was her follow-up shot that really sent fans into overdrive.

It was this follow-up shot that really showed off her assets. Source: Instagram

In it, Kylie can be seen leaning back on the bed wearing only a flimsy white singlet and underwear.

The reality TV star appears to be braless and has one hand cupped under her curiously perky breasts.

It’s not the first time Kylie’s sparked suspicion that she's had a boob job.

This snap, posted at the beginning of 2017, was one of the first to spark rumours the reality TV star had undergone the surgery. Source: Instagram

Earlier this year eagle eyed fans asked the teen if she’d undergone the surgery after posting a seriously sexy snap showing off her busty cleavage.

One fan commented: “Boobies lookin’ like they got done.”

Another added: “Tag a friend that constantly shows off her boob job.”

Kylie also recently posted this photo of her visiting a zoo in London. Once again it showed off her cleavage. Source: Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner admits anxiety saw her “stop breathing… and just cry”
RELATED: Kylie Jenner reveals why she lied about her lip injections

Kylie’s consistency denied getting them done and claims they only look that way when it’s her ‘time of the month’.

You do you, girl.

