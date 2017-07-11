Real reason behind Jess and Nick's split

Newlyweds stars Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were the golden couple of reality TV before the Kardashians came along, and now the reason behind their shock split in 2005 has been revealed.

One of the producers of Newlyweds, Sue Kolinsky, has opened up about working with the stars, and says it wasn't any 'chicken or fish' discussion that led to the breakup, but rather them just being "very different people".

"You could feel there was tension between the two of them. They were very different people," she tells Complex magazine.

Explaining that Nick "was a blue collar guy" who "did a lot of things himself", while Jess had "excessive taste", Sue says "in the end they weren't suited for each other".

Their seven-year age difference may have also had something to do with it, as Nick was apparently ready to start a family, while Jess, 22 at the time, wasn't keen to become a mother so soon.

During its three seasons from 2003 to 2005, Newlyweds kept viewers entertained with a behind-the-scenes look at a young celebrity marriage.

One scene that remains one of the most memorable in reality TV history is when Jess asked her husband if she was eating chicken or fish, when it was indeed tuna from a brand called 'Chicken Of The Sea'.

According to Sue, that scenario was "accurate", and Jess was not faking her "dumb blonde" moments.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson's bizarre interview on Ellen Show

The pair called timed on their marriage in November 2005, after tying the knot in 2002.

Jess then married NFL star Eric Johnson in 2014, and now has two children, while Nick wed Vanessa Minnillo in 2011, and they have three kids.

Wantmore celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram