Jen 'confronted' Ben about affair with Lindsay Shookus

He's been stepping out around LA with his new girlfriend, but now fresh claims suggest Jennifer Garner confronted Ben Affleck about his "affair" with Lindsay Shookus.

Although they first separated in 2015 before finalising their divorce earlier this year, the 45-year-old actress allegedly found out about Ben's womanising ways in 2013 and took matters into her own hands.

"Lindsay refused to back down or quit the affair," an insider told People magazine, revealing Jen confronted the Saturday Night Live producer about her involvement with her then-husband.

Lindsay was also married at the time to fellow SNL producer Kevin Miller. They spilt in 2014.

Sources also told the publication Ben and Lindsay became involved following his hosting stint on the iconic sketch show in 2013, with Jen taking "proof" to Kevin about the affair during a trip to NYC.

Ben was also reportedly involved in an extra-marital relationship with his and Jen's family nanny Christine Ouzounian in 2015, shortly before the couple called it quits on their decade-long marriage.

Reports of Jen confronting her ex and Lindsay come as sources say Hollywood's newest couple are taking their relationship to the next level.

A source told People Lindsay has been making herself at home with the Argo star in LA.

"They are spending time together in L.A. Lindsay is staying at Ben’s new house," the publication reports.

"They had dinner at Giorgio Baldi. They arrived in a limo. They looked happy. They had a quick dinner and then returned to Ben’s house."

