News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
MAFS Dean looks unrecognisable in throwback pics from his FIRST wedding
You won't BELIEVE what Dean from MAFS used to look like

WATCH: Andy Serkis reads Trump tweets as Gollum

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

We all know President Donald Trump likes to tweet, and while his hot takes may not make a lot of sense there's a new way to make them sound somewhat coherent.

Andy Serkis read Trump tweets as Gollum

Andy Serkis read Trump tweets as Gollum

Stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, actor Andy Serkis was on hand to give a dramatic reading of some Trump's best tweets... all in the voice of Gollum from Lord of the Rings.

Andy starts reading the tweets. Source: CBS

Stephen couldn't hide his delight! Source: CBS

The 53-year-old actor, who played the creature in the fantasy franchise, even got up on his haunches to give his best Gollum impression, much to the delight of Stephen.

Watch the "precious" video above!

"The Fake News media has never been so wrong," Andy started to say as Gollum.

Unable to hide his happiness, Stephen grinned and applauded the British star as he gave his delivery of one of Trump's best lines, "Sad!".

Sad! Source: CBS

No doubt Trump will have something to Tweet about this. Source: Getty

RELATED: LOTR actor Andy Serkis 'addicted to sex'
RELATED: WATCH: Brad Pitt ponders life

And of course, what is a dramatic reading of Trump's tweets without the infamous "covfefe"?

"Wait, what's covfefe, precious?" 'Gollum' asked, confused much like the rest of the world was when the US President tweeted it back in May.

"No one knows," Stephen replied before adding, "That's the most beautiful thing" once Andy had finished.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top