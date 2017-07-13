WATCH: Andy Serkis reads Trump tweets as Gollum

We all know President Donald Trump likes to tweet, and while his hot takes may not make a lot of sense there's a new way to make them sound somewhat coherent.

Andy Serkis read Trump tweets as Gollum

Stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, actor Andy Serkis was on hand to give a dramatic reading of some Trump's best tweets... all in the voice of Gollum from Lord of the Rings.

The 53-year-old actor, who played the creature in the fantasy franchise, even got up on his haunches to give his best Gollum impression, much to the delight of Stephen.

Watch the "precious" video above!

"The Fake News media has never been so wrong," Andy started to say as Gollum.

Unable to hide his happiness, Stephen grinned and applauded the British star as he gave his delivery of one of Trump's best lines, "Sad!".

And of course, what is a dramatic reading of Trump's tweets without the infamous "covfefe"?

"Wait, what's covfefe, precious?" 'Gollum' asked, confused much like the rest of the world was when the US President tweeted it back in May.

"No one knows," Stephen replied before adding, "That's the most beautiful thing" once Andy had finished.

