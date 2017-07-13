News

Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot
Katie Price considering hiring a prostitute for disabled son

Katie Price is no stranger to controversy and now she has revealed she in considering getting a prostitute for her disabled son when he turns 18 in a few years.

Her eldest son, Harvey, 15, suffers from severe autism, is partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie Price is considering hiring her disabled son Harvey a prostitute she said on Loose Women.

Katie Price discussed on Loose Women on Wednesday about getting her disabled son a prostitute. Source: Getty

Katie Price's son Harvey suffers from severe autism, is partially blind and Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie's son suffers from severe autism, is partially blind and Prader-Willi syndrome. Source: ITV

Speaking on popular UK talk show Loose Women, Katie said: “Harvey is 15 now. Naturally at 15 you go through puberty and it’s natural to experiment with yourself.”

She then went onto to explain that her husband, Kieran Hayler, had joked about getting a prostitute for Harvey’s 18th birthday.

Her husband Kieran joked about hiring a prostitute for Harvey. Source: Getty

Despite the joke it seems it is something the 39-year-old is strongly considering adding: “He hasn’t got a clue about that side, but then do you bring it on? What do you do, do I leave it?”

The show was playing host to guest British-Australian author Kathy Lette who also has an autistic son and revealed she had thought about hiring a prostitute for him too.

Katie discussed the topic with Loose Women guest British-Australian author, Kathy Lette. Source: ITV

The author replied to Katie’s question saying: “I think you wait and see if he’s angst ridden about it and if it’s an issue for him. And for Jules [her son] it really was.”

Katie has four other children, two with Peter Andre, Junior, 10, and Princess, 10, and two with current husband Kieran, Jett, three, and two-year-old Bunny.

