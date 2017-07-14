News

Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant

Michael Bublé's wife opens up about son's cancer

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Michael Bublé’s wife has spoken of the agonising moment she discovered her worst nightmare had come true following the diagnosis of their son Noah’s cancer.

In an emotional interview on Argentinan TV, Luisana Lopilato described in detail the couple's horror at finding out their three-year-old son faced a huge battle for his health.

Michael Bublé wife Luisana Lopilato

Luisana Lopilato appeared on Argentinian TV in an emotional interview about her son's cancer diagnosis. Source: tn.com.ar

“For any parent, it’s devastating to receive news like this. It was very heavy. We received all the prayers, all the calls. The only thing that got me through it was faith, from the very beginning,” Just Jared reported.

Luisana, 30, was in Argentina at the time filming Those Who Love, Hate, and had to make the difficult decision to fly Noah to the US for treatment, without consulting Michael who wasn’t contactable at the time.

Michael Buble family

The family were devastated to discover Noah had liver cancer last year. Source: Instagram

“These things, when they happen to you in life, they make you realise that the most important thing isn’t what you thought it was — it’s to have faith, to be strong,” she said during the interview, that was all in Spanish. “There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed, because it is a long process — but thank God the worst is over.”

The three-year-old was diagnosed with liver cancer late last year, and the family put all other commitments aside while they concentrated on his cancer treatment.

Michael Buble son Noah

Michael Bublé dropped everything and cancelled his tour to be by sick Noah's side. Source: Getty

Michael Buble family

The family are now looking forward to the future, though Noah still has a long way to go. Source: Instagram

Michael, 41, cancelled his tour while Luisana put filming on hold to be with Noah and his younger brother, Elias.

In February Michael released a statement to the public saying, "We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy".

