Nicole sizzles in sexy swimsuit

After having recently celebrating turning the big 50, Nicole Kidman is looking hotter than ever on the cover of Love magazine.

Nicole Kidman on Love cover

The Australian actress dares to bares in a sizzling red swimsuit, teamed with a country-inspired hat and a jacket draped down by her wrists.

"I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, 'what was I doing? I lost my mind! How are the shots? Do they look crazy?' the wife of Keith Urban said after posing up a storm.

Last month Nicole shared her wisdom on how to survive the pressure of getting older in an age-obsessed Hollywood.

Accepting the award for the Best Film Actress at the 14th Annual British Glamour Awards in London, Nic told the women in the crowd that it's "not over" once they hit a certain age.

"I want to tell all the women out there - it is not over at 40. It is not even over at 50," she said during her speech.

"I'm going to take this as a birthday present - I'm about to turn 50 in two weeks, and I never thought this would be one of my best years."

Nicole has since turned 50, enjoying the milestone with her close family and friends.

And to top off the celebrations, she has now landed an Emmy nomination for her performance in HBO's Big Little Lies.

