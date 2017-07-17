Tim Robards claims he was Keanu Reeves' stand-in on The Matrix

Tim Robards and fiance' Anna Heinirch has spend the last couple of weeks overseas on a holiday getaway to Europe.

And although most people seemed to be distracted with their beautiful loved-up European snaps it was Tim's Insta story on the plane home, which had people talking.

The 34-year-old posted a video on Sunday of himself watching he 1999 classic The Matrix and wrote over the clip, "This brought back memories, I was actually Keanu's stand in and double on some scenes in 2 and 3."

It comes after the fitness fanatic gears up for his debut on next episode of Australians Ninja Warrior.

He will obviously be show casing his ninja-like skillset and maybe a glimpse of assassin-like skills from the film!

A month after announcing their engagement, Anna and Tim were seen enjoying some quality time together in Thailand before hitting their next destination, Europe.

Taking to Instagram last month, Anna shared a stunning snap of herself soaking up the sun in Thailand, and of course she made the most of the warmer weather by baring all in a bikini.

"Workin' it," read the caption next to the full-length shot, showing the blonde beauty clad in a crochet bikini.

The lawyer also shared a sweet selfie of her and chiropractor fiance Tim.

"At least one of us is keeping our cleavage hidden," she captioned this particular photo, which revealed Tim's defined pecs underneath his shirt.

Wantmore celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram