Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot
Tim Robards claims he was Keanu Reeves' stand-in on The Matrix

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Tim Robards and fiance' Anna Heinirch has spend the last couple of weeks overseas on a holiday getaway to Europe.

And although most people seemed to be distracted with their beautiful loved-up European snaps it was Tim's Insta story on the plane home, which had people talking.

He's also been flooding his Instagram with his intense workouts. Source: Instagram

The 34-year-old posted a video on Sunday of himself watching he 1999 classic The Matrix and wrote over the clip, "This brought back memories, I was actually Keanu's stand in and double on some scenes in 2 and 3."

Ninja Warrior Australia fitness muscular Tim Robards

The fitness guru shows off his muscular body in the new promo of Ninja Warrior Australia. Source: Instagram

It comes after the fitness fanatic gears up for his debut on next episode of Australians Ninja Warrior.

Travel Europe Italy Greece Tim Robards Anna Heinrich

Tim and Anna soentt he last couple of weeks travelling Italy and Greece. Source: Instagram.

He will obviously be show casing his ninja-like skillset and maybe a glimpse of assassin-like skills from the film!

A month after announcing their engagement, Anna and Tim were seen enjoying some quality time together in Thailand before hitting their next destination, Europe.

Taking to Instagram last month, Anna shared a stunning snap of herself soaking up the sun in Thailand, and of course she made the most of the warmer weather by baring all in a bikini.

"Workin' it," read the caption next to the full-length shot, showing the blonde beauty clad in a crochet bikini.

Anna Heinrich bares all in a stunning bikini while on holiday in Thailand. Source: Instagram

The lawyer also shared a sweet selfie of her and chiropractor fiance Tim.

"At least one of us is keeping our cleavage hidden," she captioned this particular photo, which revealed Tim's defined pecs underneath his shirt.

