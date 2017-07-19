Ed Sheeran had a cameo appearance in the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones this week, and reactions were, er, mixed.

Did Ed quit Twitter over GoT backlash?

While the singer’s fans loved seeing the 26-year-old pop up on the show, other viewers weren’t so impressed.

They made their feelings known on the social media platform used by whingers globally: Twitter.

Only way to justify Ed Sheeran's #GameOfThrones cameo is for him to greet Bran with: "When your legs don't work like they used to before..." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) July 17, 2017

Top Three Characters I've wanted to see murdered on Game of Thrones

3. Joffrey

2. Ramsey

1. Ed Sheeran — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 17, 2017

Arya: "That's a pretty song."

Ed Sheeran: "It's a new one... off my brand new album, 'Divide,' in stores now!!!!"#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/nsAumXug7K — Zach Goins (@zach_goins) July 17, 2017

game of thrones: we're a prestige show pls take us seriously

game of thrones: here's arya eating a squirrel next to ed sheeran — tori (2017) (@grinchhands) July 17, 2017

Arya's direwolf returning and eating Ed Sheeran is all I care about now. — Michael D. Fuller (@michaeldfuller) July 17, 2017

Ed recently re-joined the social media site after quitting in early July, but just after his GoT episode aired, the star’s account mysteriously disappeared again.

Yep, gone. Deleted. Off the radar. Never to be seen again. All men must die, etc.

Until 24 hours later when it magically came back from the dead, Jon Snow-style.

The account seems to have been wiped clean, with the most recent post from 2015.

Earlier this month the singer complained about the site to The Sun, saying “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it.â€

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that.â€

He went on to claim that fellow singer Lady Gaga’s fans are some of the meanest people on the social media site.

“Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f**king hate,”he told the publication.

“One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off [Twitter]. The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.â€

Poor Ed! Guess we won’t be seeing him in Westeros again anytime soon…

