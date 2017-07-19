Did Ed quit Twitter over GoT backlash?

Ed Sheeran had a cameo appearance in the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones this week, and reactions were, er, mixed.
While the singer’s fans loved seeing the 26-year-old pop up on the show, other viewers weren’t so impressed.
They made their feelings known on the social media platform used by whingers globally: Twitter.
Ed recently re-joined the social media site after quitting in early July, but just after his GoT episode aired, the star’s account mysteriously disappeared again.
Yep, gone. Deleted. Off the radar. Never to be seen again. All men must die, etc.
Until 24 hours later when it magically came back from the dead, Jon Snow-style.
The account seems to have been wiped clean, with the most recent post from 2015.
Earlier this month the singer complained about the site to The Sun, saying “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it.â€
“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that.â€
He went on to claim that fellow singer Lady Gaga’s fans are some of the meanest people on the social media site.
“Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f**king hate,”he told the publication.
“One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off [Twitter]. The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.â€
Poor Ed! Guess we won’t be seeing him in Westeros again anytime soon…
