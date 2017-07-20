News

MAFS Dean looks unrecognisable in throwback pics from his FIRST wedding
Shiloh 'caught between' Brad and Ange

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Their separation was always going to be hard on their brood of six, but it seems Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's first biological child is taking it the hardest.

As she learns to adjust to life without dad around, the couple's 11-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is reportedly struggling with the separation, nearly a year after Ange shocked Hollywood by filing for divorce.

Shiloh is struggling to cope without Brad. Source: Getty

The couple's eldest biological child wants Brad home. Source: Getty

"Shiloh is taking it the hardest. She's a daddy's girl and she's apparently up-set with her mum for keeping them apart," an insider tells OK! mag.

"Angelina is trying to explain it's for the best, but the kids don't see it that way."

The mag adds Shiloh and adopted sister Zahara share a "special connection" with the 53-year-old actor, with the two sisters "taking matters into their own hands".

Shiloh and Zahara are close with their dad. Source: Getty

Brad shares a close bond with Shiloh. Source: Getty

RELATED: Brad and Ange's 'secret rendezvous' spot

RELATED: Ange 'overwhelmed' by memories of Brad

"Zahara and Shiloh often call their daddy to tell him how much they miss him," the source continues, adding Brad accepts his children's phone calls and also makes time to respond to messages despite his busy schedule.

Despite her daughter struggling to accept her decision to leave Brad, Ange is said to be working hard to reconnect and rebuild her relationship with Shiloh.

