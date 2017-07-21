Louis Tomlinson reveals his mum’s dying wish

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has opened about his late mum Johannah Deakin, who passed away in December last year at age 43.

The mother of seven, including twins Ernest and Doris who were only two when she died, battled an aggressive form of leukaemia for over a year.

Her eldest son Louis, 25, had a special bond with his beloved mum, affectionately known as Jay.

And in a new interview with The Sun, he revealed that just prior to her death, they spoke about his feud with former 1D bandmate Zayn Malik.

“My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f**king short’,” he told The Sun.

At the time, Louis had refused to speak with Zayn for over a year after the 24-year-old spoke negatively about his time in the band.

Louis told the publication that he “can’t stand to hold a grudge with anyone” adding that Jay knew he was struggling, since he had once been so close with Zayn.

“A mother’s intuition is just f**king crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted.”

The singer, who is about to launch solo single “Back to You” and an upcoming album, revealed that he did honour his late mum’s wishes.

“I met up with [Zayn] and it was nice,” he says. “I can’t speak on behalf of him but we really care about each other.”

RELATED: Review: What happened when a Harry Styles fangirl saw Dunkirk

RELATED: Stars we lost in 2017

Just after Jay's death was made public, several of Louis' 1D bandmates tweeted their condolences, including Zayn.

Jay was laid to rest at a private funeral service in their hometown of Doncaster on December 21, just three days before Louis’ birthday.

Among the attendees was his former bandmate Liam Payne.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram