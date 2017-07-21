News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV

Louis Tomlinson reveals his mum’s dying wish

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has opened about his late mum Johannah Deakin, who passed away in December last year at age 43.

Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
2:46

Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
Driver Has Split Second To Avoid Semi-Truck
1:42

Driver Has Split Second To Avoid Semi-Truck
Liam Payne & Niall Horan REUNITE At 2018 BRIT Awards After Party
1:38

Liam Payne & Niall Horan REUNITE At 2018 BRIT Awards After Party
12 Music Artists Who Hate Their Own Songs
11:27

12 Music Artists Who Hate Their Own Songs
Jenna and Barbara Bush Needed ‘Comfort’ After Trump’s Election and Miss the ‘Softer Side’ of Politics
1:51

Jenna and Barbara Bush Needed ‘Comfort’ After Trump’s Election and Miss the ‘Softer Side’ of Politics
'The Secret Life of Pets' trailer
2:18

'The Secret Life of Pets' trailer
Bella Hadid "Hurt and Pissed" about Ex Boyfriend The Weeknd Dating Selena Gomez
1:26

Bella Hadid "Hurt and Pissed" about Ex Boyfriend The Weeknd Dating Selena Gomez
The Bold Type RENEWED For 2 More Seasons, But With MAJOR Changes
1:57

The Bold Type RENEWED For 2 More Seasons, But With MAJOR Changes
Zayn Malik Says One Direction Reunion Will NEVER Happen! -JS
5:13

Zayn Malik Says One Direction Reunion Will NEVER Happen! -JS
Students Protest School’s Confederate Clothing Ban
1:38

Students Protest School’s Confederate Clothing Ban
Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama At War w/ 1D Fans - Drake & JLo Makeout at Prom (DHR
12:29

Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama At War w/ 1D Fans - Drake & JLo Makeout at Prom (DHR
Do Shows Like 'Riverdale' Romanticize Statutory Rape? -JS
6:28

Do Shows Like 'Riverdale' Romanticize Statutory Rape? -JS
 

The mother of seven, including twins Ernest and Doris who were only two when she died, battled an aggressive form of leukaemia for over a year.

Louis Tomlinson Johannah Deakin's last wishes

Louis (pictured this month) has opened up about his late mum Johannah's last wishes for him. Source: Getty

Her eldest son Louis, 25, had a special bond with his beloved mum, affectionately known as Jay.

Louis Tomlinson mum Johannah Deakin passed away after battle with leukemia

The 1D singer and his mum, who gave birth to Louis when she was 18, shared a close bond. Source: Getty

And in a new interview with The Sun, he revealed that just prior to her death, they spoke about his feud with former 1D bandmate Zayn Malik.

“My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f**king short’,” he told The Sun.

Louis Tomlinson Zayn Malik feud

The star has revealed that his mother wished for him to reconcile with former bandmate Zayn Malik (pictured with One Direction in 2013). Source: Getty

At the time, Louis had refused to speak with Zayn for over a year after the 24-year-old spoke negatively about his time in the band.

Louis told the publication that he “can’t stand to hold a grudge with anyone” adding that Jay knew he was struggling, since he had once been so close with Zayn.

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson 2014 ARIA awards

Louis (at the 2014 ARIAs) has said that he was Zayn's closest friend in the five-piece group. Source: Getty

“A mother’s intuition is just f**king crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted.”

The singer, who is about to launch solo single “Back to You” and an upcoming album, revealed that he did honour his late mum’s wishes.

Louis Tomlinson Johannah Deakin BRIT Awards 2016

Louis (with his mother in 2016) honoured her last wishes. Source: Instagram

“I met up with [Zayn] and it was nice,” he says. “I can’t speak on behalf of him but we really care about each other.”

RELATED: Review: What happened when a Harry Styles fangirl saw Dunkirk
RELATED: Stars we lost in 2017

Just after Jay's death was made public, several of Louis' 1D bandmates tweeted their condolences, including Zayn.

Zayn Malik condolences Johannah Deakin death

Zayn reached out on Twitter after the death of Louis' mother Jay. Source: Twitter

Jay was laid to rest at a private funeral service in their hometown of Doncaster on December 21, just three days before Louis’ birthday.

Among the attendees was his former bandmate Liam Payne.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top