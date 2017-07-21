News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jen 'Heartbroken' Over Brad's New 'Ange Lookalike' Leading Lady
Jen tells Brad: 'Don't leave me again'

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are 'engaged'

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Westeros’ It couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie took their romance from the small screen to real life – and according to new reports, they’re about to take another giant step!

Meghan Markle looks FIERCE in old TV series
0:26

Meghan Markle looks FIERCE in old TV series
Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
0:38

Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
Tiffany Hall shares intense workout
0:54

Tiffany Hall shares intense workout
The Queen's hilarious dig at Donald Trump
0:45

The Queen's hilarious dig at Donald Trump
Tristan Thompson caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian
0:19

Tristan Thompson caught 'cheating' on Khloe Kardashian
Ariel Winter trolled for wearing minidress to church
1:37

Ariel Winter trolled for wearing minidress to church
Jennifer garner's hilarious drunken tour of handbag
1:11

Jennifer garner's hilarious drunken tour of handbag
Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
1:00

Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
0:29

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
Is this Australia's hottest grandma?
0:36

Is this Australia's hottest grandma?
Model with psoriasis wants to inspire people to love their skin
5:38

Model with psoriasis wants to inspire people to love their skin
Meghan Markle's marriage doomed
0:24

Meghan Markle's marriage doomed
 

Life & Style has published claims that Kit, 30, has popped the question to his flame-haired lady love.

Kit Harington engaged to Rose Leslie Game of Thrones couple

Kit has reportedly proposed to girlfriend Rose (with him at the Game of Thrones premiere this month). Source: Getty

“Kit recently cooked Rose a romantic candlelight dinner and proposed to her,” a source told the outlet. “She burst into tears and immediately said yes.”

Kit Harington proposed to Rose Leslie

The pair (at Comic-Con in 2014) met seven years ago while working on Game of Thrones together. Source: Getty

Rose, 30, has apparently wasted no time in kicking off the planning stage, and is reportedly eyeing off a Scottish castle as the location for the nuptials.

Rose Leslie Kit Harington getting married in Scotland

The loved-up pair (in 2016) are reportedly planning a Scottish wedding. Source: Getty

The actress lived on the property in Aberdeen as a child and “wants the wedding to be held there,” the insider told Life & Style.

“It will be a traditional Scottish wedding with kilts and bagpipes. They aren’t into the whole Hollywood scene at all."

Jon Snow Yrgitte HBO series Game of Thrones engaged to be married

Jon and Ygritte had an ill-fated romance on the hit show. Source: HBO

The pair have been house-hunting recently, with Be previously reporting that they'd settled on a sprawling $2.86 million (AUD) estate in the UK countryside region of East Anglia.

RELATED: Check out Kit Harington's epic country property
RELATED: GoT director defends 'bullied' Ed Sheeran's cameo

Rose played Jon Snow’s love interest, the wilding Ygritte on Game of Thrones, and their characters’ relationship met a tragic end when she was killed in battle.

But if these reports are true, it seems that outside of the Seven Kingdoms, the cute duo’s destiny is a lot brighter!

Want morecelebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top