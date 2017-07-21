Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are 'engaged'

Westeros’ It couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie took their romance from the small screen to real life – and according to new reports, they’re about to take another giant step!

Life & Style has published claims that Kit, 30, has popped the question to his flame-haired lady love.

“Kit recently cooked Rose a romantic candlelight dinner and proposed to her,” a source told the outlet. “She burst into tears and immediately said yes.”

Rose, 30, has apparently wasted no time in kicking off the planning stage, and is reportedly eyeing off a Scottish castle as the location for the nuptials.

The actress lived on the property in Aberdeen as a child and “wants the wedding to be held there,” the insider told Life & Style.

“It will be a traditional Scottish wedding with kilts and bagpipes. They aren’t into the whole Hollywood scene at all."

The pair have been house-hunting recently, with Be previously reporting that they'd settled on a sprawling $2.86 million (AUD) estate in the UK countryside region of East Anglia.

Rose played Jon Snow’s love interest, the wilding Ygritte on Game of Thrones, and their characters’ relationship met a tragic end when she was killed in battle.

But if these reports are true, it seems that outside of the Seven Kingdoms, the cute duo’s destiny is a lot brighter!

