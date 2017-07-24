Jules opens up about losing virginity to Guy

News

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Jules Sebastian was forced into a corner when she was asked about her first night of passion with now-husband Guy Sebastian.

It’s no surprise being a guest on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that the cheesky hosts managed to get a lot of juicy details out of the 37-year-old.

Jules was forced to reveal some juicy details about her relationship with Guy while speaking with Kyle and Jackie O. Source: Getty

She revealed how she was around 14 or 15 when she first met Guy but they “didn’t get together at that point”.

KIIS FM host Kyle Sandilands then shockingly interjected saying: “And you’re like 'I’m not going out with a fat Asian'.”

The pair met when they were teenagers but didn't officially get together until Jules was 20. Source: Instagram

To which Jules replied their relationship was “true love” even though they didn’t get together until she was about 20 and also revealed Guy was the first man she had ever been with.

“Just call me Jules the virgin,” she joked.

Jules revealed she lost her virginity to Guy and it was 'the best night of her life'. Source: Getty

And Kyle then of course took the opportunity to get more details on the “first night with you and Guy after all this time”.

“Really? Do I really have to answer that question?” she asked.

The pair tied the knot back in 2008 and have two sons together. Source: Instagram

But then Jules admitted to Kyle and Jackie O: “It was the best night of my life.”

Jules tied the knot with the Australian Idol star in 2008 and the couple have two sons together Hudson and Archer.

