Jules opens up about losing virginity to Guy

Jules Sebastian was forced into a corner when she was asked about her first night of passion with now-husband Guy Sebastian.

It’s no surprise being a guest on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that the cheesky hosts managed to get a lot of juicy details out of the 37-year-old.

She revealed how she was around 14 or 15 when she first met Guy but they “didn’t get together at that point”.

KIIS FM host Kyle Sandilands then shockingly interjected saying: “And you’re like 'I’m not going out with a fat Asian'.”

To which Jules replied their relationship was “true love” even though they didn’t get together until she was about 20 and also revealed Guy was the first man she had ever been with.

“Just call me Jules the virgin,” she joked.

And Kyle then of course took the opportunity to get more details on the “first night with you and Guy after all this time”.

“Really? Do I really have to answer that question?” she asked.

But then Jules admitted to Kyle and Jackie O: “It was the best night of my life.”

Jules tied the knot with the Australian Idol star in 2008 and the couple have two sons together Hudson and Archer.

