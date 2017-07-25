News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

Harrowing 911 call reveals moment Chester Bennington's body was found

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

The harrowing 911 call made after the body of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was discovered has been released.

Guy Attempting Bike Trick Falls and Rolls Bike Into Camera
0:11

Guy Attempting Bike Trick Falls and Rolls Bike Into Camera
Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
0:34

Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
2:23

Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
0:30

Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
How to Turn the Tables on a Phone Scammer
1:37

How to Turn the Tables on a Phone Scammer
People Play Badminton at Trampoline Park
2:36

People Play Badminton at Trampoline Park
Baby Excited to See Pictures of Famous Mouse
0:13

Baby Excited to See Pictures of Famous Mouse
Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
1:05

Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
1:07

San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
Rescue Squad Saves Dog Trapped Down 30-Foot Hole
0:48

Rescue Squad Saves Dog Trapped Down 30-Foot Hole
Mom And Adorable Toddler Bring 'Salon Talk' Home
1:50

Mom And Adorable Toddler Bring 'Salon Talk' Home
Super Cool Customized Parking Spots &amp; Awesome Medieval Gym Mural
1:29

Super Cool Customized Parking Spots & Awesome Medieval Gym Mural
 

In the audio which was obtained by TMZ, Chester's housekeeper, who made the grim discoverey, can be heard wailing in the background as she relays the tragic information to Chester's wife.

Chester's body was found inside his home last week. Source: Getty

It was Chester's driver who ended up making the call as his housekeeper was too distraught to do so.

In the call the driver, who remained incredibly calm, can be heard telling the operatur that he "just got to the location and his housekeeper came out and said he killed himself."

Chester and his wife Talinda. Source: Getty

"I haven’t seen him. The housekeeper came out and said he’s… she found him dead."

Several times during the conversation the housekeeper can be heard crying and screaming out "oh my God".

Chester's death came on the same day as the birthday of his late friend Chris Cornell. Source: Getty

The 41-year-old singer and dad-of-six was found dead on July 20 - two months after the suicide of his close friend Chris Cornell.

RELATED: Linkin Park writes heartfelt message to Chester Bennington
RELATED: Chester Bennington to be buried next to Chris Cornell

Linkin Park has since paid tribute to the late singer posting a heartfelt message on their Facebook page.

The message posted by Linkin Park to their Facebook page. Source: Facebook

Ifyou are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram*

Back To Top