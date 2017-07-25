Harrowing 911 call reveals moment Chester Bennington's body was found

The harrowing 911 call made after the body of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was discovered has been released.

In the audio which was obtained by TMZ, Chester's housekeeper, who made the grim discoverey, can be heard wailing in the background as she relays the tragic information to Chester's wife.

It was Chester's driver who ended up making the call as his housekeeper was too distraught to do so.

In the call the driver, who remained incredibly calm, can be heard telling the operatur that he "just got to the location and his housekeeper came out and said he killed himself."

"I haven’t seen him. The housekeeper came out and said he’s… she found him dead."

Several times during the conversation the housekeeper can be heard crying and screaming out "oh my God".

The 41-year-old singer and dad-of-six was found dead on July 20 - two months after the suicide of his close friend Chris Cornell.

Linkin Park has since paid tribute to the late singer posting a heartfelt message on their Facebook page.

Ifyou are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

