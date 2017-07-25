Is this the reason Bieber cancelled his tour?

Justin Bieber left fans disappointed on Tuesday morning after he announced he was cancelling the rest of his Purpose World Tour “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

But what are these “unforeseen circumstances” exactly?

Well, Richard Wilkins announced on Today Extra what the reason may be, revealing an insider told him is that the Biebs is wanting to start his own church.

He said: “I am led to believe that the real reason he’s come off the road is because he wants to reconnect with his faith and maybe even planning to start his own church".

“Whether he’s looking at teaming up with [Hillsong]… or starting his own church, we’re not quite sure. That’s the word from an inside source,” the host added.

The singer was recently Down Under for the annual Hillsong Closer Conference at the beginning of July.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that he cancelled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour.

In a statement issued to E! the singer announced the last 14 dates would be axed "due to unforeseen circumstances" but assured fans with tickets to the affected dates would receive a full refund.

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," the official statement read. "He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months."

