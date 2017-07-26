News

Roxy Jacenko hints at second wedding

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

She's already announced her second engagement to husband Oliver Curtis following his release from prison, now Roxy Jacenko has hinted that a second wedding could be on the cards very soon.

The glamorous PR maven has given an interview to Popsugar in which she revealed she may be walking down the aisle again.

Roxy and Oliver at their first wedding. Source: Instagram

Speaking with the online publication, 37-year-old Roxy also said Oliver's proposal was carefully orchestrated with the help of her Sweaty Betty PR team.

"I was heading out with my friends Holly, Holly, and Grace and on my way to Ryan's Bar only to be shoved out of the car and passed an envelope with instructions on where to go!," Roxy said.

The letter Roxy was given by her staffers. Source: Instagram

Roxy poses with some of her Sweaty Betty staffers. Source: Instagram

She added: "The worst bit was I had spent the day cleaning rotten egg off the front façade of my offices after a vandalism attack, so I stunk like rotten eggs! Luckily, I had a good hairdo and a full face of makeup (standard) LOL."

This was the surprise that awaited her. Source: Instagram

When pressed on whether she would have a second wedding ceremony Roxy coyly responded: "Watch this space :)"

Roxy also revealed that Oliver had a little help when it came to designing her rumoured 6.5 carat engagement ring.

Roxy and Oliver pose for a cheeky selfie. Source: Instagram

"Oli and Nicholas (jewellery designer Nicholas Haywood) did it together. I've been friends with Nicholas since I was 21 years old, he is the best in the business, all my jewellery is made by him," she said.

Oliver's proposal came just four weeks after he was released from Cooma Correctional Centre on June 23, after serving a year behind bars for insider trading.

