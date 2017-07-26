Cara caught perving at Rihanna's boobs

Cara Delevinge has poked fun at herself after a photo emerged online showing her sneaking a look at Rihanna's cleavage at the premiere of their new film Valerian.

The model-turned-actress took to Instagram to share a meme based around the very cheeky snap and captioned it: 'Cara is all of us'.

Not that you can blame her.

Rihanna's choice of red carpet attire has been anything but subtle during the campaign trail for the film.

Apart from the stunning red Giambattista Valli gown, she was also snapped wearing a very revealing two-piece Prada gown that accentuated her bust and showed-off her midriff.

The 29-year-old singer kept her look ecclectic teaming her designer gown with a pair of pink shades and looking every bit the rockstar.

Cara, 24, also poted for a daring, pairing her pixie cut with a plunging Alexandre Vauthier gown.

The film, which has been adapted from a book of the same name, has recieved mixed reviews.

