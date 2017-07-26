Cara caught perving at Rihanna's boobs

News

Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant
Natasha Lee
Cara Delevinge has poked fun at herself after a photo emerged online showing her sneaking a look at Rihanna's cleavage at the premiere of their new film Valerian.

The model-turned-actress took to Instagram to share a meme based around the very cheeky snap and captioned it: 'Cara is all of us'.

The meme Cara posted to Instagram. Source: Instagram

Not that you can blame her.

Rihanna's choice of red carpet attire has been anything but subtle during the campaign trail for the film.

The first gown worn by Rihanna on the publicity trail. Source: Getty

Apart from the stunning red Giambattista Valli gown, she was also snapped wearing a very revealing two-piece Prada gown that accentuated her bust and showed-off her midriff.

Rihanna also went for this Prada gown. Source: Getty

Sunglasses completed this rockstar look. Source: Getty

The 29-year-old singer kept her look ecclectic teaming her designer gown with a pair of pink shades and looking every bit the rockstar.

GALLERY: Rihanna shows off her sexy curves in silver dress

Cara, 24, also poted for a daring, pairing her pixie cut with a plunging Alexandre Vauthier gown.

Cara also looked stunning at the event. Source: Splash

The film, which has been adapted from a book of the same name, has recieved mixed reviews.

