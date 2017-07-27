News

Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot
Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot

Bieber's most notorious bad-boy moments over the years

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

It seemed that the star had recently turned over a new leaf, putting his bad boy reputation behind him.

But Justin Bieber landed himself in hot water again today after hitting a pedestrian head on with his massive SUV.

Justin Bieber Biebs car crash after church paparazzi

Justin Bieber was involved in a collision with a pedestrian earlier today. Source: Backgrid

Justin Bieber car crash most notorious moments hit pedestrian Los Angeles

Biebs has got him in some sticking situations in the past... Source: Getty

As many will remember this is not the only time the Biebs has had run-ins with the law, so here we take a look at some of his most notorious moments over the years.

July 2013: Peeing in a bucket at a restaurant

A video was leaked of the star back in 2013 of him peeing in a bucket going on a bizarre rant.

The Biebs apparently exited the restaurant through the kitchen and just decided to take a leak in a mop bucket.

Justin Bieber car crash peeing in bucket in restaurant

He was caught peeing in a bucket back in 2013. Pretty gross right? Source: Getty

As he actually exited the building he screamed, “F**k Bill Clinton!” while also covering a picture of the former President in cleaning liquid.

Worst of all, apparently his entourage acted like the staff should have been grateful the famous Biebs marked his territory in the eatery.

July 2013: Spitting on fans

In the same month, TMZ leaked a video of the star while staying in a hotel spitting from his balcony.

Worst of all, it was on his FANS!

spit on fans Justin Bieber hotel car crash

That's pretty low to spit on your fans! Source: Getty

November 2013: Caught vandalising building in Brazil

While Bieber was in Brazil back in 2013 he thought it might be the perfect time to indulge in some arts and crafts.

He was caught spray-painting an old hotel in Rio de Janeiro with some friends.

He was lucky to avoid spending some time in the slammer and was charged with a hefty fine.

He was also caught vandalising a building in Brazil. Source: Getty

January2014: Being arrested for DUI and drag racing

This may be his biggest run-in with the law of all time.

He was caught street racing in Miami in a rented Lamborghini by police.

Justin Bieber biebs mugshot beliebers car crash arrest

Why is he so happy in this mugshot? Was he still high...? Source: LAPD

Turns out he was boozed-up on beer, had been smoking weed and was also doped up on anti-depressants.

To top it all off, the Biebs didn’t even have his license on him and when police tried to take him into custody he resisted!

He was reportedly drag racing in Miami back in 2014 and was boozed-up and high at the same time! Source: Getty

Justin Bieber Biebs car crash arrest DUI 2014

He doesn't look too happy here... Source: Getty

July 2014: Mocking Orlando Bloom about his ex-wife in Ibiza

Biebs and Bloom had a major face off while they were both dining at the same place in Ibiza a few years back.

The singer allegedly made some rude comments about Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

This provoked Orlando to take a swing at the Biebs and apparently the whole restaurant applauded the actor!

The star swiftly exited the eatery shortly after…

Orlando Bloom Justin Bieber punch up Ibiza

Biebs hit Orlando right where it hurt with some scathing comments about his ex-wife. But Bloom hit right back...literally. Source: Getty

March 2015:Spitting in his neighbour’s face

He really seems to like spitting…

It was reported in early 2015 that the star got in a confrontation with his neighbours over showing off his new Ferrari in the gated community he lives in.

He was apparently driving up to 100 miles per hour, disturbing many residents.

Biebs majorly disturbed his neighbours when he took a new car out for a spin in his gated community. Source: Getty

One neighbour told him he couldn’t “drive like this” and Biebs’ response was shocking.

Bieber reportedly told his neighbour to “Get the f**k out of here,” proceeding to spit on them and to top it all off he finished saying, “I’m gonna f***ing kill you.”

He reportedly SPAT in his neighbour's face! Source: Getty

Today: Hitting a pap with his car

Just as it seemed he had put his bad-boy days behind him, Justin is back in the headlines after hitting a pap with his massive black truck after leaving church.

It was just an accident but the injured guy is in hospital to be treated for injuries.

RELATED: Justin Bieber: From 'baby' to bad boy
RELATED: Justin Bieber 'hits paparazzi leaving church in huge truck'

Come on Justin, you’ve got so many Beliebers rooting for you!

