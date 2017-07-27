Bieber’s most notorious bad-boy moments over the years

It seemed that the star had recently turned over a new leaf, putting his bad boy reputation behind him.

But Justin Bieber landed himself in hot water again today after hitting a pedestrian head on with his massive SUV.

As many will remember this is not the only time the Biebs has had run-ins with the law, so here we take a look at some of his most notorious moments over the years.

July 2013: Peeing in a bucket at a restaurant

A video was leaked of the star back in 2013 of him peeing in a bucket going on a bizarre rant.

The Biebs apparently exited the restaurant through the kitchen and just decided to take a leak in a mop bucket.

As he actually exited the building he screamed, “F**k Bill Clinton!” while also covering a picture of the former President in cleaning liquid.

Worst of all, apparently his entourage acted like the staff should have been grateful the famous Biebs marked his territory in the eatery.

July 2013: Spitting on fans

In the same month, TMZ leaked a video of the star while staying in a hotel spitting from his balcony.

Worst of all, it was on his FANS!

November 2013: Caught vandalising building in Brazil

While Bieber was in Brazil back in 2013 he thought it might be the perfect time to indulge in some arts and crafts.

He was caught spray-painting an old hotel in Rio de Janeiro with some friends.

He was lucky to avoid spending some time in the slammer and was charged with a hefty fine.

January2014: Being arrested for DUI and drag racing

This may be his biggest run-in with the law of all time.

He was caught street racing in Miami in a rented Lamborghini by police.

Turns out he was boozed-up on beer, had been smoking weed and was also doped up on anti-depressants.

To top it all off, the Biebs didn’t even have his license on him and when police tried to take him into custody he resisted!

July 2014: Mocking Orlando Bloom about his ex-wife in Ibiza

Biebs and Bloom had a major face off while they were both dining at the same place in Ibiza a few years back.

The singer allegedly made some rude comments about Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

This provoked Orlando to take a swing at the Biebs and apparently the whole restaurant applauded the actor!

The star swiftly exited the eatery shortly after…

March 2015:Spitting in his neighbour’s face

He really seems to like spitting…

It was reported in early 2015 that the star got in a confrontation with his neighbours over showing off his new Ferrari in the gated community he lives in.

He was apparently driving up to 100 miles per hour, disturbing many residents.

One neighbour told him he couldn’t “drive like this” and Biebs’ response was shocking.

Bieber reportedly told his neighbour to “Get the f**k out of here,” proceeding to spit on them and to top it all off he finished saying, “I’m gonna f***ing kill you.”

Today: Hitting a pap with his car

Just as it seemed he had put his bad-boy days behind him, Justin is back in the headlines after hitting a pap with his massive black truck after leaving church.

It was just an accident but the injured guy is in hospital to be treated for injuries.

Come on Justin, you’ve got so many Beliebers rooting for you!

