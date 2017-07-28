Warnie's ex Liz mocks his new beard

He's become better known for his player status in the romantic world than on the pitch.

So perhaps that's why former cricketer Shane Warne has ditched his usual clean shaven face and debuted a new bearded look?

Whatever his reason for growing out his facial fuzz, it seems not many of his nearest and dearest are fans.

After posting a photo of himself at the third test of the England V South Africa match in London to his Instagram account yesterday, his ex-fiancee Liz Hurley couldn't contain her shock at the change in image.

Glamourous actress Liz simply wrote: "Good god - a beard????"

LOL. Tell him how it is, Lizzie!

Also not a fan of the 47-year-old's attempt at revamping his look was son, Jackson.

The teenager appeared to mock his old man by posting "#Akermanis," underneath the photo, seemingly referring to ex-Aussie football star Jason Akermanis, who is known for his bleached blond hair and dark brown beard.

Ladies man Shane has been recently linked to model, Emily Sears, who at 32 is fifteen years younger than her rumoured beau.

However, the cricketer previously described ex Liz as 'The One'.

The pair became engaged after a year together in 2011, but split two years later before ever making it down the aisle.

Warnie might re-think the beard now after Liz's comments.

