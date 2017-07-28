Warnie's ex Liz mocks his new beard

News

So perhaps that's why former cricketer Shane Warne has ditched his usual clean shaven face and debuted a new bearded look?

Cricketer Shane Warne has been rocking a beard recently. Source: Getty

Whatever his reason for growing out his facial fuzz, it seems not many of his nearest and dearest are fans.

After posting a photo of himself at the third test of the England V South Africa match in London to his Instagram account yesterday, his ex-fiancee Liz Hurley couldn't contain her shock at the change in image.

Clearly, Liz doesn't like the beard. Source: Instagram

Glamourous actress Liz simply wrote: "Good god - a beard????"

LOL. Tell him how it is, Lizzie!

Footie player Jason Akermanis's signature look is very much like Shane's new style. Source: Getty

Also not a fan of the 47-year-old's attempt at revamping his look was son, Jackson.

The teenager appeared to mock his old man by posting "#Akermanis," underneath the photo, seemingly referring to ex-Aussie football star Jason Akermanis, who is known for his bleached blond hair and dark brown beard.

Wonder what Emily thinks of the facial hair? Source: Instagram

Ladies man Shane has been recently linked to model, Emily Sears, who at 32 is fifteen years younger than her rumoured beau.

However, the cricketer previously described ex Liz as 'The One'.

Liz and Shane were together for three years before they called it off. Source: Getty

No bum fluff in sight! This is Shane's usual look. Source: Getty

The pair became engaged after a year together in 2011, but split two years later before ever making it down the aisle.

Warnie might re-think the beard now after Liz's comments.

