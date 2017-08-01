Which late actor’s daughter just transitioned into a man?

This famous late actor’s daughter has just revealed their gender transition to a male.

Three’s Company star, John Ritter, tragically died on his daughter Stella’s fifth birthday in 2003, during surgery to repair an aortic dissection.

A close family friend has now revealed to Radar Online that the actor’s child he had with his actress wife Amy Yasbeck “is transitioning from female to male”.

The source also said: “She started living as a boy when she turned 18 last September and has renamed herself Noah Lee Ritter".

Noah is now living “24/7 as a male and has grown facial hair because of the treatments” he is taking, the outlet has reported.

“John would definitely have approved of whatever Stella [now Noah] wants to. He loved her so much,” the source added.

Noah’s mother and half-brother are also apparently very supportive of his decision to transition.

The actor was just 54-years-old when he passed away.

