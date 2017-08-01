Which late actor’s daughter just transitioned into a man?

News

Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Olivia Morris
This famous late actor’s daughter has just revealed their gender transition to a male.

Three’s Company star, John Ritter, tragically died on his daughter Stella’s fifth birthday in 2003, during surgery to repair an aortic dissection.

The daughter of late actor John Ritter and Amy Yasbeck is undergoing transition to a male.

The daughter of late actor John Ritter and Amy Yasbeck is undergoing transition to a male. Source: Getty

John tragically passed away on his daughter's fifth birthday. Source: Getty

A close family friend has now revealed to Radar Online that the actor’s child he had with his actress wife Amy Yasbeck “is transitioning from female to male”.

The source also said: “She started living as a boy when she turned 18 last September and has renamed herself Noah Lee Ritter".

Here with mother Amy, Stella is now going by the name Noah Lee Ritter. Source: Getty

Noah is now living “24/7 as a male and has grown facial hair because of the treatments” he is taking, the outlet has reported.

“John would definitely have approved of whatever Stella [now Noah] wants to. He loved her so much,” the source added.

Noah has kept a rather low profile throughout the years. His most recent public appearance, still going by Stella, was back in 2013 with mother Amy. Source: Getty

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner slams Rob Kardashian for posting revenge porn
RELATED: Celebrities who no longer look like themselves

Noah’s mother and half-brother are also apparently very supportive of his decision to transition.

The actor was just 54-years-old when he passed away.

