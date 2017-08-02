News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

'Cash Me Outside' girl escapes jail time

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

Danielle Bregoli, otherwise known as the 'Cash Me Outside' girl, has escaped jail time after pleading guilty to multiple charges including grand theft.

Danielle during her appearance on Dr. Phil. Source: Splash

TV hosts shocked by mum with favourite child
1:06

TV hosts shocked by mum with favourite child
Danielle Bregoli Gets Into Street Fight With Woah Vicky and Signs A New TV SHOW!
2:38

Danielle Bregoli Gets Into Street Fight With Woah Vicky and Signs A New TV SHOW!
Lil Tay Dissing Danielle Bregoli
0:25

Lil Tay Dissing Danielle Bregoli
Julie Goodwin wins MasterChef Australia
0:46

Julie Goodwin wins MasterChef Australia
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's sexy Tokyo minidress is straight from Kim Kardashian's closet
1:32

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's sexy Tokyo minidress is straight from Kim Kardashian's closet
This Kid Cannot Get Enough Of That Blow Dryer
0:53

This Kid Cannot Get Enough Of That Blow Dryer
'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Just Cut Her Dad Out of Her Life FOR GOOD
1:37

'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Just Cut Her Dad Out of Her Life FOR GOOD
Guy Rides Home After Wisdom Teeth Surgery
10:55

Guy Rides Home After Wisdom Teeth Surgery
'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Explains Why She Thinks Kylie Jenner is FAKE
2:22

'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Explains Why She Thinks Kylie Jenner is FAKE
'Celebrity Big Brother': James Maslow's Bad Jokes
0:43

'Celebrity Big Brother': James Maslow's Bad Jokes
Momma Can't Keep Back Tears As Daughter Goes To First Day Of School
1:58

Momma Can't Keep Back Tears As Daughter Goes To First Day Of School
7 Celeb Parenting Fails All Moms Can Relate To
1:06

7 Celeb Parenting Fails All Mums Can Relate To
 

The 14-year-old, who became a viral sensation following her appearance on Dr. Phil, pleaded guilty to four charges in June including grand theft, possession of marijuana, and filing a false police report.

TMZ reports other charges were dropped because of a plea deal.

Danielle leaving the sentencing hearing. Source: Splash

At this stage it's unknown if she will also be facing charges for a seperate incindent in which her friend allegedly threw ice-cream at a woman which in turn sparked a series of brawls.

Danielle leaving the sentencing hearing with her mum. Source: Splash

Danielle has been ordered to complete her probation in California, where's she's now living with her mum.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top