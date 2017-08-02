'Cash Me Outside' girl escapes jail time

Danielle Bregoli, otherwise known as the 'Cash Me Outside' girl, has escaped jail time after pleading guilty to multiple charges including grand theft.

The 14-year-old, who became a viral sensation following her appearance on Dr. Phil, pleaded guilty to four charges in June including grand theft, possession of marijuana, and filing a false police report.

TMZ reports other charges were dropped because of a plea deal.

At this stage it's unknown if she will also be facing charges for a seperate incindent in which her friend allegedly threw ice-cream at a woman which in turn sparked a series of brawls.

Danielle has been ordered to complete her probation in California, where's she's now living with her mum.

