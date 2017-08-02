Ashley Hart goes topless

Aussie swimsuit model Ashley Hart is known for her banging bod, and if you’ve got it why not flaunt it?

The 27-year-old revealed her sculpted figure while sunbaking topless in Tulum, Mexico.

The model sported only a black sun hat to shield her face and bikini bottoms making the most of the sun.

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram account to share some cute vacay snaps with friends showing the world what they’re missing.

RELATED: Bachelor 2017 babes' raciest Insta snaps

GALLERY: All the times Em Rata bared all for fashion

It comes after Ashley made headlines in January with her shock split from husband Buck Palmer after only two-years of marriage.

Ashley posted a snap of the couple announcing her split with the quote: “We celebrate the time we had together and they are times we would never change. There is sadness in dreams unrealised however we continue to deeply love and respect each other and wish each other nothing but love and kindness.”

The pair got engaged in July 2014 in the south of France.

Wantmore celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram