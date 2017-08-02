Ashley Hart goes topless

News

Missy Higgins' comeback: 'I felt like I had something to say'
Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Aussie swimsuit model Ashley Hart is known for her banging bod, and if you’ve got it why not flaunt it?

The 27-year-old revealed her sculpted figure while sunbaking topless in Tulum, Mexico.

topless ashley hart mexico beach tulum

The stunning model jetted straight from Greece to Mexico to finish off her holiday of a lifetime. Source: Backgrid

The model sported only a black sun hat to shield her face and bikini bottoms making the most of the sun.

topless naked ashley hart beach tulum mexico figure

The Aussie beauty showed off her perfect petite figure while making the most out of the Mexican sun. Source: Backgrid

boat bikini ashley hart mexico tulum

The swimsuit model looked happy and relaxed while taking a boat ride in Tulum, Mexico. Source: Instagram

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram account to share some cute vacay snaps with friends showing the world what they’re missing.

It comes after Ashley made headlines in January with her shock split from husband Buck Palmer after only two-years of marriage.

Ashley posted a snap of the couple announcing her split with the quote: “We celebrate the time we had together and they are times we would never change. There is sadness in dreams unrealised however we continue to deeply love and respect each other and wish each other nothing but love and kindness.”

The pair got engaged in July 2014 in the south of France.

marriage over relationship buck palmer ashley hart

The pair called off their two-year marriage in January 2017. Source: Instagram

