WATCH: Angelina Jolie's confronting new film

Amongst the recent backlash over the casting process, the official trailer for First They Killed My Father has dropped.

The Angelina Jolie directed Netflix film is based off the best-selling memior of by Loung Ung, who also shares screenplay credits with the 42-year-old actress. Watch the confronting trailer above.

The film follows Loung Ung's journey as a childhood survivor of the Pol Pot regime during the Khmer Rouge years in Cambodia.

First They Killed My Father is set to screen at this year's Toronto Film Festival in September.

Earlier this week Ange was forced to defend the movie's casting process for the child actors after suggestions she mistreated the Cambodian children during production.

The star made comments in her Vanity Fair profile last month that suggested during the audition process, Angelina and casting directors deliberately took money from impoverished children to get an authentic reaction from them.

Money was reportedly put in from of the girls, with the kids then told to look at the cash and think of a reason why they needed it and then snatch it, before being caught and forced to give it back.

"I am upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario," Ange said in a statement to Huffington Post.

"The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened."

