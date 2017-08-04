JK Rowling pays tribute to late 'Harry Potter' star

It's a sad day for Harry Potter fans around the world with the news veteran British actor Robert Hardy, known for playing Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the franchise, has passed away.

He was 91.

In a statement to Variety, his family confirmed the "gruff, elegant, twinkley, and always dignified" Hardy had died.

"He is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work."

Hardy played Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic, in four Harry Potter films beginning with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002.

He reprised the role in 2004's Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005's Goblet of Fire and 2007's Order of the Phoenix.

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, paid tribute to the actor via Twitter.

So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 3, 2017

Fellow Harry Potter star Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley, Ron Weasley's brother and Fudge's assistant in the series, also tweeted out his condolences.

BBC news tells me Robert Hardy, the Minister of Magic has died. Terribly sad. He was a very kind man who told wonderful stories. xx — Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) August 3, 2017

Among his other famous roles, Hardy played Winston Churchill several times, and as senior vet Siegfried Farnon on the classic British TV series, All Creatures Great and Small.

