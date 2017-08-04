JK Rowling pays tribute to late 'Harry Potter' star

News

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be

It's a sad day for Harry Potter fans around the world with the news veteran British actor Robert Hardy, known for playing Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the franchise, has passed away.

He was 91.

Harry Potter star Robert Hardy has passed away. Source: Getty

In a statement to Variety, his family confirmed the "gruff, elegant, twinkley, and always dignified" Hardy had died.

"He is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work."

The author of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, paid tribute to the star. Source: Getty

Hardy played Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic, in four Harry Potter films beginning with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002.

He reprised the role in 2004's Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005's Goblet of Fire and 2007's Order of the Phoenix.

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, paid tribute to the actor via Twitter.



Fellow Harry Potter star Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley, Ron Weasley's brother and Fudge's assistant in the series, also tweeted out his condolences.



Among his other famous roles, Hardy played Winston Churchill several times, and as senior vet Siegfried Farnon on the classic British TV series, All Creatures Great and Small.

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe's love advice to Aussie actress

RELATED:Meet the Russian Harry Potter!

