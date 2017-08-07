Bachie mansion 'downgraded'

Amid reports the living conditions inside the Bachelor mansion are far from luxurious come fresh claims this year's house is a "downgrade" from previous seasons.

While there's no denying the ladies and gents vying for the hearts of Matty J and Sophie Monk are living in a house ~slightly~ larger than your average home, the $1.7 million Dural mansion has been seen as downgrade for the contestants.

Despite boasting four-bedrooms and three-bathrooms with an indoor pool, the mansion located in Sydney's northwest suburbs is a far cry from the $4.1 mill Hunter's Hill home used for Georgia Love and Richie Strahan last year.

However Channel 10 have been forced to deny the move was due to budget cuts after the network went into voluntary administration back in June.

"It just suited the needs of the production better this season... and provided a different outlook for filming," a spokesperson told Fairfax.

Meanwhile the claims of a downgrade in luxury living come after insiders spilled tea over the second-rate living experience for this year’s Bachie girls.

The production staff reportedly failed to stick to the food budget early on which meant food was “restricted” for the girls.

“They were allowed 2/3 of an avocado each a week. One girl stress-ate 2.5kgs of Nutella in two weeks because they weren’t allowed to get normal snacks,” a source explained to DailyMail.

The accommodation quarters were apparently far from what would be expected for a show that aims to portray the ultimate luxe image.

According to the source, the living environment was “terrible” with contestants having to sleep on cramped single bunk beds.

With the cramped sleeping arrangements the girls likely didn’t have the most well-rested sleep.

Lack of sleep combined with a hectic filming schedule would have been tiring so, it also didn’t help that coffee pods were also reportedly limited.

