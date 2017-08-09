Yummy Mummies’ Lorinska faces ‘worst fear’ of breastfeeding in public

News

She managed to face her “worst fear ever” by breastfeeding in public.

Seven Channel 7 Yummy Mummies Yummy Mummy Yummy Mommy Yummy Mum Lorinska Merrington breastfeeding

Lorinska was faced to face her fears of breastfeeding in public. Source: Channel Seven

While out and about with Rachel, she revealed to her friend that she had never breastfed in public before.

Well, that was all about to change.

Seven Channel 7 Yummy Mummies Yummy Mummy Yummy Mom Yummy Mum Lorinska Merrington breastfeeding

That's right, deep breaths Lorinska. Source: Channel Seven

Seven Channel 7 Yummy Mummies Yummy Mummy Lorinska Merrington breastfeeding public

This is going well... Source: Channel Seven

“I need to breastfeed in public. My worst fear ever,” Lorinska said.

She exclaimed to Rachel: “I actually don’t know what to do!”

Seven Channel 7 Yummy Mummies Yummy Mummy Lorinska Merrington breastfeeding in public

Rachel was there to help her friend to face her fears. Source: Channel Seven

However, Rachel was fully on-hand to help her friend through this challenging time.

Nipple shield at the ready, Lorinska was ready and raring to go… kind of.

“There’s people staring as we speak,” she said with some major fear in her voice.

Seven Channel 7 Yummy Mummies Lorinska Rachel breastfeeding in public

She managed to do it! Source: Channel Seven

Somehow we don’t think that’s down to you breastfeeding Lorinska, more likely to be the cameras that would have been following you around!

Even though she was “freaking out” and “sweating bullets” Lorinska managed to do it, with A LOT of encouragement from Rachel.

