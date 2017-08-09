Yummy Mummies’ Lorinska faces ‘worst fear’ of breastfeeding in public

It was a triumphant moment for Lorinska Merrington on Tuesday night’s episode of Yummy Mummies.

She managed to face her “worst fear ever” by breastfeeding in public.

While out and about with Rachel, she revealed to her friend that she had never breastfed in public before.

Well, that was all about to change.

“I need to breastfeed in public. My worst fear ever,” Lorinska said.

She exclaimed to Rachel: “I actually don’t know what to do!”

However, Rachel was fully on-hand to help her friend through this challenging time.

Nipple shield at the ready, Lorinska was ready and raring to go… kind of.

“There’s people staring as we speak,” she said with some major fear in her voice.

Somehow we don’t think that’s down to you breastfeeding Lorinska, more likely to be the cameras that would have been following you around!

Even though she was “freaking out” and “sweating bullets” Lorinska managed to do it, with A LOT of encouragement from Rachel.

