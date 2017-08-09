Alex breaks her silence after 'split' from Richie

Her relationship with The Bachelor's Richie Strahan's is currently rumoured to be in turmoil.

But Alex Nation has just opened up about the challenges she faces as a young mum.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one talked about the difficulties she's experienced whilst raising her son Elijah, six, single-handedly.

Posting alongside a black and white image of her with baby Elijah, the reality star said: "Throw back to when I was 19, trying to navigate my way through parenthood and being a new mum. These times were extremely challenging, however learning and growing with my little man is simply everything."

Her comments come just days after Woman's Day reported the couple split six months ago, but have been supposedly keeping the news quiet because of fears it would damage their profiles.

According to the publication, the break-up was caused by the fact part-time model Alex, felt neglected by her man when he went back on his promise to move to Melbourne for her.

So far there has been no official comment from either Alex or Richie, despite pleas from distraught fans.

One fan addressed them both on social media, saying: One fan wrote on Instagram: "Is it such a big deal if you @alexandranation & richie_strahan have split up?! Can you not just confirm or deny?"

The empowering post has certainly fuelled the splitsville fire, that's for sure.

