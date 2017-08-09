News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant
Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant

Alex breaks her silence after 'split' from Richie

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Her relationship with The Bachelor's Richie Strahan's is currently rumoured to be in turmoil.

Britney Spears's boyfriend posts romantic tribute to 'my love'
1:12

Britney Spears's boyfriend posts romantic tribute to 'my love'
Most Hated Bachelor Ever Arie Luyendyk BANNED from the State of Minnesota!!?
2:31

Most Hated Bachelor Ever Arie Luyendyk BANNED from the State of Minnesota!!?
5 WORST Dressed Celebs and Red Carpet Fashions | 2018 Oscars
2:09

5 WORST Dressed Celebs and Red Carpet Fashions | 2018 Oscars
Scottish Dog Takes Refuge From Snow in Her Cozy Dressing Gown
0:33

Scottish Dog Takes Refuge From Snow in Her Cozy Dressing Gown
Woman is reunited with wedding dress missed in dry-cleaner mix-up 32 years ago
1:57

Woman is reunited with wedding dress missed in dry-cleaner mix-up 32 years ago
Kaley Cuoco's sporty red carpet style
1:16

Kaley Cuoco's sporty red carpet style
Kate Middleton Has the Same Dress in Two Colors
1:15

Kate Middleton Has the Same Dress in Two Colors
Kate Middleton’s First Public Event in 2017
1:08

Kate Middleton’s First Public Event in 2017
Grammys Trend Report: Metallics
1:14

Grammys Trend Report: Metallics
'The Fate of the Furious' Premiere: A Sexy MIchelle Rodriguez
0:51

'The Fate of the Furious' Premiere: A Sexy MIchelle Rodriguez
Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid's 'Free the Nipple' Movement, Clip-On Man Buns!?! | Weekend Trends
8:42

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid's 'Free the Nipple' Movement, Clip-On Man Buns!?! | Weekend Trends
Emmys Best Dressed 2017
0:39

Emmys Best Dressed 2017
 

But Alex Nation has just opened up about the challenges she faces as a young mum.

The Bachelor winner shared this adorable snap of her and baby Elijah. Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one talked about the difficulties she's experienced whilst raising her son Elijah, six, single-handedly.

Posting alongside a black and white image of her with baby Elijah, the reality star said: "Throw back to when I was 19, trying to navigate my way through parenthood and being a new mum. These times were extremely challenging, however learning and growing with my little man is simply everything."

It's been several months since Alex has been seen with partner Richie. Source: Instagarm

Her comments come just days after Woman's Day reported the couple split six months ago, but have been supposedly keeping the news quiet because of fears it would damage their profiles.

According to the publication, the break-up was caused by the fact part-time model Alex, felt neglected by her man when he went back on his promise to move to Melbourne for her.

So far there has been no official comment from either Alex or Richie, despite pleas from distraught fans.

Richie has been absent from any of Alex's snaps lately. Source: Instagram

RELATED: Are Richie and Alex still together?
RELATED: Are Richie and Alex officially done?

The last time they were pictured together publicly was at The Logies. Source: Getty

One fan addressed them both on social media, saying: One fan wrote on Instagram: "Is it such a big deal if you @alexandranation & richie_strahan have split up?! Can you not just confirm or deny?"

The empowering post has certainly fuelled the splitsville fire, that's for sure.


Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top