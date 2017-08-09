News

Rebel Wilson rushed to hospital

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has been rushed to hospital after suffering a mild concussion on set.

The 37-year-old was filming Isn't It Romantic and was perofming her own stunts when she fell.

Later that day she shared a cute snap of herself to her Instagram sitting on a couch in a purple dress with the caption: "Started the day with a fall that led to a mild concussion...yet somehow looking not bad at 7pm."

Rebel was performing her own stunts and fell which caused her concussion. Source: Instagram

The Perfect Pitch actress also shared the same picture her Twitter account with the caption: "Slaying my mild concussion suffered today! Won't be doing any crazy stunts the next few days though!".

She also thanked everyone on Long Island who assisted her and people in the emergency room writing on her Instagram: "Thank you to everyone on Long Island who helped me today in the emergency room & ambulance x."

Rebel has been seen filming scenes for the upcoming film in New York. Source: Getty

One user wrote " I hope you're okay," and another "That is so awful I hope you make a fast recovery!! You look lovely here as always."

She's been working with fellow Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth and even got a cheeky kiss in. Source: Backgrid

RELATED: Rebel Wilson kisses Liam Hemsworth on set

GALLERY: Rebel's court couture

It comes after she's been seen on set of the comedy in New York this month kissing fellow Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth.

The rom-com is due to be released Febuary 2019.

