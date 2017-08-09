Rebel Wilson rushed to hospital

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has been rushed to hospital after suffering a mild concussion on set.

The 37-year-old was filming Isn't It Romantic and was perofming her own stunts when she fell.

Later that day she shared a cute snap of herself to her Instagram sitting on a couch in a purple dress with the caption: "Started the day with a fall that led to a mild concussion...yet somehow looking not bad at 7pm."

The Perfect Pitch actress also shared the same picture her Twitter account with the caption: "Slaying my mild concussion suffered today! Won't be doing any crazy stunts the next few days though!".

She also thanked everyone on Long Island who assisted her and people in the emergency room writing on her Instagram: "Thank you to everyone on Long Island who helped me today in the emergency room & ambulance x."

One user wrote " I hope you're okay," and another "That is so awful I hope you make a fast recovery!! You look lovely here as always."

It comes after she's been seen on set of the comedy in New York this month kissing fellow Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth.

The rom-com is due to be released Febuary 2019.

