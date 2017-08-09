Have Delta Goodrem and Nick Jonas hooked up… AGAIN?

Are Nick Jonas and Delta Goodrem just friendly exes or is there more to it?

The pair cosied up for a snap on Instagram and it appeared that the 24-year-old’s arm was on Delta’s knee as she leaned into him for the photo.

They were also both in matching fully denim outfits!

But which would it be: #CoupleGoals or just #FriendshipGoals?!

Nick posted the snap to social media with a series of other shots with the caption reading: “Good night with good people".

Many fans were OMG-ing in the comments of the photo at the prospect of the former couple having reunited.

Delta and Nick dated for around 10 months five years ago and split up in February 2010.

And the pair obviously ended things on good terms as Nick spoke highly of her in a 2015 interview with Nova's Fitzy & Wippa.

“She’s great. I’ve got nothing but love for her,” he said.

However, as of late the 32-year-old has been linked with fellow Voice Australia judge Seal.

We’re not sure what to think now!

