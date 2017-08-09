News

Have Delta Goodrem and Nick Jonas hooked up… AGAIN?

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Are Nick Jonas and Delta Goodrem just friendly exes or is there more to it?

The pair cosied up for a snap on Instagram and it appeared that the 24-year-old’s arm was on Delta’s knee as she leaned into him for the photo.

Nick Jonas Delta Goodrem back together? the voice Australia Seal

Are they a couple...or naw? Look at those matching outfits though! Source: Instagram

They were also both in matching fully denim outfits!

But which would it be: #CoupleGoals or just #FriendshipGoals?!

Nick posted the snap to social media with a series of other shots with the caption reading: “Good night with good people".

Delta Goodrem Nick Jonas back together? Dated back in 2011

Delta dated Nick way back in 2011. Source: Getty

Nick Jonas Delta Goodrem couple back together romantic dating

There is an eight year age difference between the pair. Source: Getty

Many fans were OMG-ing in the comments of the photo at the prospect of the former couple having reunited.

Delta and Nick dated for around 10 months five years ago and split up in February 2010.

And the pair obviously ended things on good terms as Nick spoke highly of her in a 2015 interview with Nova's Fitzy & Wippa.

“She’s great. I’ve got nothing but love for her,” he said.

Seal Delta Goodrem romance Nick Jonas back together

What about Seal though?! As of recent they have been linked. Source: Getty

However, as of late the 32-year-old has been linked with fellow Voice Australia judge Seal.

We’re not sure what to think now!

