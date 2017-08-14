Tom Cruise's terrifying on-set crash

He's become quite the stuntman over his long Hollywood career, but that doesn't mean things always go right for Tom Cruise!

Tom Cruise hurt during stunt filming on Mission Impossible 6

While filming Mission Impossible 6 Gemini in London, the 55-year-old actor was injured after he jumped off the side of a building and failed to make it successfully to the other side. Watch the video above.

Attached to a harness, Tom is seen running along a platform and preparing to jump across to another rooftop, but instead crashes into the side of the building, holding onto the ledge before pulling himself up.

Ever the professional, the star tries as he might to finish the scene but is seen falling to his knees before limping away in apparent pain and being helped by assistants.

Ouch! Looks painful!

While details on the latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise have been kept under wraps, Skydance Media CEO David Ellison recently revealed Tom has been training hard for the stunts in the film, saying it's going to be the most "impressive and unbelievable" stunt work Tom has ever done.

"What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before. It is absolutely unbelievable—he’s been training for a year," David told told Collider.

"It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out [in 2015]. It’s gonna be mind-blowing."

Tom has been seen filming in both London and Paris over the last few months.

We can't wait! Get well soon Tom!

