Richie looks glum after Alex split

His split from Alex Nation has been confirmed, and it seems Richie Strahan may not be coping with the breakup too well.

Richie Strahan looking glum after Alex Nation split

The 32-year-old former The Bachelor star was spotted looking rather glum and dishevelled as he ran some errands in Perth over the weekend.

Stepping out in a casual outfit, the rope access technician struggled to crack a smile.

He was seen wearing a light T-shirt teamed with a teal jacket and a pair of black trousers, and he covered his unruly hair with a blue cap.

On Monday news emerged that Alex has finally opened up about her love life, admitting that she and Richie have broken up and that she's fallen into the arms of a woman.

New Idea reports the mother-of-one has found love with Maegan Luxa, a 31-year-old chef from Melbourne.

One of Alex's best friends reportedly told the publication that "Alex has found love in the arms of a woman".

"They are inseperable, spending very few nights apart, but it was all a bit of a shock," Alex's friend added.

According to the magazine Richie is yet to learn of his former love's new relationship.

It's understood Richie and Alex's relationship broke down when he failed to move from Perth to Melbourne to join her and her son Elijah.

The pair met on The Bachelor last year, with Alex taking out the winning title over runner-up Nikki Gogan.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram