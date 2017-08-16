News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV

Alex Nation speaks out for first time after ‘leaving Richie for a woman’

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

It was reported earlier this week that Alex Nation had split with her Bachelor beau Richie Strahan after falling in love with a woman.

Tristan Thompson is booed by crowd after cheating scandal: 'We love Khloe'
1:06

Tristan Thompson is booed by crowd after cheating scandal: 'We love Khloe'
Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
3:26

Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
0:16

Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
Nina is sent home after the most shocking rose ceremony
1:33

Nina is sent home after the most shocking rose ceremony
Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
0:12

Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
4:08

Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
Basketball Player Slips on Court
0:28

Basketball Player Slips on Court
Chris Hemsworth and parents at the Commonwealth Games
0:46

Chris Hemsworth and parents at the Commonwealth Games
Most Hated Bachelor Ever Arie Luyendyk BANNED from the State of Minnesota!!?
2:31

Most Hated Bachelor Ever Arie Luyendyk BANNED from the State of Minnesota!!?
Man Breaks Biggest Breakfast Record in Sydney
3:55

Man Breaks Biggest Breakfast Record in Sydney
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
 

New Idea reported that the mother-of-one has found love with Maegan Luxa, a 31-year-old chef from Melbourne.

Alex Nation split from Bachelor 2016 Richie Strahan

Alex Nation has taken to Instagram for the first time since split from Richie and reports that she is now in a relationship with a woman. Source: Getty

One of Alex's best friends reportedly told the publication: "Alex has found love in the arms of a woman".

Richie Strahan Alex Nation Bachelor 2016 split Channel 10

Richie and Alex have called time on their relationship after months of speculation that the pair had split. Source: Getty

Now, Alex has taken to Instagram for the first time since her split with Richie and the reports emerged of her new blossoming relationship with Maegan.

Maegan and Alex in a profile shot from the Frankston Bombers Facebook page. Source: Facebook

She posted an image of a quote reading: “All you need is love.”

Along with the image Alex thanked everyone for their “kindness” recently.



She wrote: “My heart is just so full. Thank you to all of those who sprinkled kindness everywhere on my birthday. Nothing but love for you all.”

The former Bachie star was spotted out in Melbourne yesterday to celebrate her 26th birthday.

Alex appeared relaxed while she pictured hanging out with her radio co-host Luke Forrest but her new rumoured girlfriend didn’t seem to join them.

Her ex-boyfriend Richie seems to be also looking to start fresh as he has put his Perth home up for sale.

Sources claim Alex and Richie actually called time on their relationship six months ago. Source: Getty

Maegan Luxa - the woman Alex has reportedly found love with. Source: Facebook

RELATED: The Bachelor's Matty J before he was famous
RELATED: Alex Nation drinks with Richie look-alike

His house was spotted with a big “for sale” sign outside and was advertised as a “Family home or your very own BACHELOR pad!”

That advertising would probably sting as the news of his split from Alex, whom he found love with on last year’s Bachelor, is still fresh.

The 31-year-old has not spoken out publicly about his split from Alex.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top