Alex Nation speaks out for first time after ‘leaving Richie for a woman’

It was reported earlier this week that Alex Nation had split with her Bachelor beau Richie Strahan after falling in love with a woman.

New Idea reported that the mother-of-one has found love with Maegan Luxa, a 31-year-old chef from Melbourne.

One of Alex's best friends reportedly told the publication: "Alex has found love in the arms of a woman".

Now, Alex has taken to Instagram for the first time since her split with Richie and the reports emerged of her new blossoming relationship with Maegan.

She posted an image of a quote reading: “All you need is love.”

Along with the image Alex thanked everyone for their “kindness” recently.

She wrote: “My heart is just so full. Thank you to all of those who sprinkled kindness everywhere on my birthday. Nothing but love for you all.”

The former Bachie star was spotted out in Melbourne yesterday to celebrate her 26th birthday.

Alex appeared relaxed while she pictured hanging out with her radio co-host Luke Forrest but her new rumoured girlfriend didn’t seem to join them.

Her ex-boyfriend Richie seems to be also looking to start fresh as he has put his Perth home up for sale.

His house was spotted with a big “for sale” sign outside and was advertised as a “Family home or your very own BACHELOR pad!”

That advertising would probably sting as the news of his split from Alex, whom he found love with on last year’s Bachelor, is still fresh.

The 31-year-old has not spoken out publicly about his split from Alex.

