WATCH: Sam Armytage swoons over cop

Channel Seven’s Sunrise hosts Samantha Armytage and David 'Kochie' Koch interviewed an extremely attractive policeman on Thursday morning.

But what caught the attention of viewers was co-host Sam swooning over the Queensland cop Mason Jago. To be honest we don't blame her... have you seen him?

“I don’t think I’m good looking at all,” Mason confessed, but Sam quickly jumped in, “You are!”

"Can we just have a moment to look at Mason's arms please?" she cheekily asked.

The constable then flexed briefly while turning on the side to show off his guns.

The claim to fame came after the cop snapped a selfie on a missing phone before retuning it to the rightful owner.

However, the owner ended up being an ABC reporter, who shared it on their ABC Brisbane Facebook page.

The Queensland Police Service also posted the snap on their page, which has since now gone viral racking up over 10,000 likes in just a couple of days.

Hilarious comments on Facebook filtered through, with one user saying, "I've commited a crime, come and arrest me," and another saying "he can take pics on my phone any day."

And when Koch asked him what his girlfriend thinks about all the extra attention, it seems she doesn’t find it as amusing.

“Yeah she’s not happy at all, she’s scared another female is going to take her man,” he laughed.

