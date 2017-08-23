'Secret boyfriend' speaks after BB 'sex romp'

It was the hook-up that got tongues wagging, but now Sarah Harding's "secret boyfriend" has spoken out following her steamy night with a fellow housemate in the UK Celebrity Big Brother house.

Sarah Harding's boyfriend talks following UK Big Brother sex romp

Aaron Lacey, who had been living with the former Girls Aloud member before she went into the Big Brother house, is reportedly "heartbroken" over Sarah's night of passion with Chad Johnson, where cameras caught the pair engaged in a sex act while in bed. Watch the moment above.

"He’s heartbroken. He fell for her. They were inseparable. He supported her going on Celebrity Big Brother and watched nightly," a source told The Sun.

"He’s devastated she went behind his back.

Before hook-up with the US reality star, the 35-year-old singer told Chad she had been dating a "mystery man" for four weeks prior to her arrival in the CBB house.

The insider added Aaron has now gone home to his parent's house as he deals with seeing him girlfriend cheat on him on national TV.

"He is a great guy and fell for Sarah for who she is, not the celebrity. He wasn't bothered she was famous. He really liked her," the insider added.

"But it's amazing how much this Chad bloke looks like Aaron. He's absolutely gutted."

Fans flocked to social media over the weekend to slam Sarah after she was caught getting hot and heavy with Chad.

Chad and Sarah took their relationship to the next level, sharing a bed together and the house cameras capturing the intimate moment.

An insider confirmed to The Sun that the pair were intimate, but "producers had to carefully edit the scenes" to make sure they were suitable broadcast and nothing too graphic was shown!

RELATED: WATCH: Fans slam UK Big Brother's 'sex romp'

RELATED: Ray J: 'Kim was a player'

Sarah is sly. hypocrite. A cheat. and attention seeker. get her OUT. her thing with chad wont last. She'll probs cheat on him. — Lacy 🎶 (@gem_stone10) August 20, 2017

Sarah Harding is a Hypocrite 😂 #CBB — Tyler (@TylerOAFC) August 20, 2017

"There's a lot of heavy petting going down between the couple," the source told the outlet.

"Sarah's hand disappeared under the covers and Chad's boxers came off. Viewers can draw their own conclusions about what happens but it's pretty clear."

Having been nominated by the entire house, except for Chad, Sarah has had her own drama-filled experience in the Celebrity Big Brother house, however fans were quick to take to social media to slam the model for her actions, calling her out on supposed "slut-shaming" comments she made about girl band members.

"Sarah is sly. hypocrite. A cheat. and attention seeker. get her OUT. her thing with chad wont last. She'll probs cheat on himm," one viewer tweeted while another added, "Sarah s**t shamed a girlband for what they wear but she's having sexual contact and cheating on her bf on national TV."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram