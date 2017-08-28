News

WATCH: Matty J stars in cringeworthy tampon ad

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

It seems Matty J’s Bachelorette appearance last year wasn’t his first television debut.

But rather a tampon ad for Kotex that resurfaced from 2009 showing a much younger Matty, and it’s a little cringeworthy. Watch video above.

In the advert Matty asks his female co-star, "Okay, you're stranded on a desert Island and you can only take the essentials." Source: Kotex

The advert shows a less polished 22-year-old, displaying shaggy dark hair covering his ears and more of a lanky frame.

Speaking with Woman’s Day the bachelor says, “It aired on MTV and a few friends recognized it, but it’s safe to say I was never stopped on the street,” he laughed.

She then responds with, "Right, my music, a tent, a few clothes, plenty of fluids and I'd need you for protection." Source: Kotex

And when asked by the outlet asked whether his winning lady has seen it, he responded, “I don’t think she is aware of it, so when she reads this it will be a little enlightening for her.”

The confident Matty is then seen nodding agreeing with her looking happy with himself. Source: Kotex.

It comes after the Bachelor heartthrob spoke the KIIS FM’s The Kyle And Jackie O Show telling them he wasn’t known to be good looking growing up admitting to going under the knife to have his ears pinned back.

“I used to have wingnut ears. I pinned them back,” he said to the radio duo.

“In high school I was pimply and pretty gangly,” he added.

Well we think you scrubbed up alright Matty...

